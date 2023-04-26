MVRHS Sports Wrap-up

Girls’ tennis handles Dennis-Yarmouth

For the second week in a row, the Vineyarders cruised past Cape & Islands opposition, beating the Dolphins on Monday without dropping a single set.

On the singles side, senior tri-captains Cali Giglio (6-0, 6-0), Evelyn Brewer (6-1, 6-0), and Andrea Morse (6-0, 6-0) defeated their counterparts with ease. On the doubles side, junior Sofia Balsas and sophomore Ellie Pennington teamed up to win first doubles 6-0, 6-2, and the two Sophies — Sophie Winters and Sophie Roads — won second doubles, 6-2, 6-4.

“[It’s] great to get all five points in a match,” Coach Bill Rigali said after the win. “First time this season we have gotten a ‘McGarrett,’ [a] reference to ‘Hawaii Five-0’ … Winters and Roads are improving, and our other starters are solid [as well].”

The Vineyarders are now 2-2 on the season, and are undefeated in Cape & Islands League matchups. This week, they’ll play host to Sandwich on Wednesday afternoon after our print deadline, and rivals Nantucket on Saturday at 12:45 pm.

Baseball loses doubleheader against Dover-Sherborn

This past Saturday, the Vineyarders traveled to Dover to play the Raiders in a doubleheader, unfortunately dropping both games.

In game one, “a five-run second inning was too much to overcome,” stated Coach Kyle Crossland. “Too many walks and timely hitting by Dover put the game out of reach early.” In the 7-2 loss, junior Brian Sornas managed two stolen bases and a run, while sophomore Hunter Johnson and senior Micah Simmons each managed to get on base three times.

In game two, the Vineyarders lost a firefight, 9-6. Once again, Dover built an early lead, but the Vineyarders came back swinging, nearly completing a heroic late-game comeback across the sixth and seventh innings. Simmons had another solid outing at the dish, collecting two hits, a walk, and an RBI. Meanwhile, Johnson recorded two hits, including a double, and senior Liam Marek had two singles and an RBI.

This week, the Vineyarders will look to bounce back against Cape & Islands opponents Sandwich, Falmouth, and finally Nantucket. They’ll be hosting Falmouth on Friday at 3:15 pm, and will play rivals Nantucket away on Saturday at noon. MVRHS is 2-5 on the season.

Girls’ lacrosse wins big, two games in a row

Over the past couple of weeks, the Vineyarders have put two big wins in the books: 16-2 over Falmouth Academy away on April 13, and 18-2 over Sturgis East away this past Tuesday. According to Coach Lacey Dinning, the girls cruised to victory by gelling as a team, and “creating a lot of scoring opportunities for a lot of different girls.”

Against Falmouth Academy, the Vineyarders were dealing with some hot weather, but beat the heat by “subbing a lot, everywhere on the field.” They even had some freshmen play up with them, with Eva Giordano ending up scoring twice. “[We] were winning a lot of the draws, which helped a ton!” said Coach Dinning.

Against Sturgis East, sophomore midfielder Charlotte Scott (four goals, five assists) and junior attacker Ali Dyke (four goals) led the way for MVRHS. Senior midfielder Lily Moran also scored three times (and assisted two goals), and junior defender Brooke Ward scored twice as well.

With these victories, the Vineyarders now have a 4-2 record this season. They look to extend their winning streak against three Cape & Islands opponents this upcoming week: Monomoy on Thursday at 3 pm, Nantucket on Saturday at 12:15 pm, and St. John Paul II on Tuesday at 3 pm.

Boys’ lacrosse finishes midseason gauntlet

Over the past couple of weeks, the Vineyarders have played three strong programs in Newington (Connecticut), Canton (also Connecticut), and a local powerhouse this Saturday in Sandwich. After battling Newington and Canton last week, the Vineyarders completed their midseason trial this weekend in Sandwich, falling 16-3.

In the loss, the junior Conley twins fought valiantly, with Aiden scoring two goals and Liam recording one goal and one assist. On defense, sophomore Frankie Paciello had six takeaways and three ground balls, and sophomore Chase Toomey had three takeaways as well.

On Tuesday, the Vineyarders were scheduled to play Sturgis East, but the Storm ended up forfeiting the game due to a lack of available players. MVRHS should return to action on Thursday against Monomoy away. The Vineyarders are now 4-3 so far this season.