Poet’s Corner: ‘Sunrise over Chilmark’

Sunrise over Chilmark

By Valerie Sonnenthal

I rise up from the warmth of flannel

crisp spring morning no frost

light as full as heaven

but when that golden eye

heats the horizon

blinds through branches

cracks across high blades of yellowed grass

touches the tips of trees

and lays down a welcome quilt

I will step into the cool skin of day

Valerie Sonnenthal washed ashore in 2005, contributes to The MV Times, is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets, and owns Peaked Hill Studio, offering Sound Healing and Kaiut Yoga. She lives year-round in Chilmark with her family and beloved dogs.

