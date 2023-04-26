Poet’s Corner: ‘Sunrise over Chilmark’

Sunrise over Chilmark
By Valerie Sonnenthal
I rise up from the warmth of flannel
crisp spring morning no frost
light as full as heaven
but when that golden eye
heats the horizon
blinds through branches
cracks across high blades of yellowed grass
touches the tips of trees
and lays down a welcome quilt
I will step into the cool skin of day
Valerie Sonnenthal washed ashore in 2005, contributes to The MV Times, is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets, and owns Peaked Hill Studio, offering Sound Healing and Kaiut Yoga. She lives year-round in Chilmark with her family and beloved dogs.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.