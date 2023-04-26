A Vineyard face at the Boston Marathon

April is National Volunteer Month, and the Salvation Army gave recognition to Martha’s Vineyard resident Rick Reinhardsen.

Reinhardsen was a part of the Salvation Army’s emergency disaster services team, who helped distribute meals to first responders, volunteered in medical tents, and helped other emergency personnel during the 127th annual Boston Marathon that took place on Monday, April 17.

In an interview with The Times in 2020, Reinhardsen had been the head of the Salvation Army on Martha’s Vineyard for close to 20 years. He says his grandparents also volunteered with the service.

The nonprofit organization had six canteens and 60 volunteers providing support for the race along a 26.2-mile race course, according to Salvation Army spokesperson Heather McFarlane.

According to a press release from earlier this month, this year also marked the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings, a domestic terror attack that took place in 2013. The release states that the Salvation Army was working alongside local emergency management, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), and the Boston Athletics Association (BAA) to provide support for the race.

“We’re excited to provide resources at this year’s Boston Marathon by supporting local first responders and medical volunteers along the route,” Chris Farrand, Salvation Army regional director of emergency disaster services, said in the release. “While we have worked alongside many of the BAA race partners for years, the events of a decade ago remind us of the importance of emergency preparedness and working together with partner organizations.”

The Salvation Army’s footprint in emergency management in New England has “grown substantially” since 2013, according to the release.

“Regardless of when, where, or what the crisis is, the Salvation Army’s dedicated team steps up every time to help those in need,” MEMA acting director Dawn Brantley said in the release.