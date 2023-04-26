West Tisbury: Bobwhites, jewelry-making workshop, microscopic world, and Card Club

I am writing on Sunday afternoon, sitting upstairs with Abby next to me. On the bedside table is the most splendid bouquet of tulips that Steph daRosa gave me earlier in the day. They are mostly pink and white. Frilly, deep pink, artist’s tulips, black, white, and pink single tulips. They are beautifully arranged in a red and white transferware pitcher whose pattern is called “Charlotte,” so it has always been special to me. Steph picked them all because a heavy rain and wind were predicted for today.

Abby came home from her walk with wet fur and a jaunty attitude after a swim in the newly opened great pond. She met another dog to frolic with, both dogs chasing a tennis ball into the pond, back to shore, then out after the ball again. Nelson has just come inside and jumped up on my bed, so now I have two orange companions, canine and feline, cozy and perfect for this overcast afternoon.

It has amused me to note that temperatures in the high 40s and low to mid-50s felt so warm in March and early April. Now those temperatures, along with the gray sky, feel raw and chilly, sweater weather instead of T shirts. We lit our woodstove last night for the first time in a couple of weeks. I’m lucky to have a cat on my lap and a golden retriever by my feet.

If you wonder how anyone can write on a laptop with a cat in the way, it is an acquired skill.

David Christiansen and Richard Cohen both told me about having bobwhites in their yards. We used to hear them when we first moved into our house, but not since, so I’m glad to know that they have been heard and sighted in our neighborhood.

I am sad to report that Bob Ganz died last week. He will be remembered for so many reasons, for his sense of humor, his devotion to the Island, his love of old cars, his elegant demeanor. My condolences to Anne and their family, friends, and neighbors.

The Neighborhood Convention will hold its May meeting on Tuesday, May 2, 11 am, at Grace Church in Vineyard Haven. Ann Smith, executive director at Featherstone Center for the Arts, will speak about “The Power of the Arts.”

Special programs at the West Tisbury library include:

Thursday, April 27, 3 pm, Joan LeLacheur invites participants to bring a beach treasure, piece of seaglass, a seashell, or a piece of pottery to turn into a piece of ocean jewelry. Jewelry-making supplies will be provided. The class is limited to 10 people, and registration is required at wt_mail@clamsnet.org. There will be a second session on May 4.

Monday, May 1, is Microscope Monday. All ages are welcome between 3:30 and 5 pm.

Wednesday, May 3, the weekly Card Club will meet at 4 pm. At 4:30 pm, “The Craft of Poetry” will be held online. Poet laureate Tain Leonard-Peck will lead the group in writing and analyzing original poems submitted by workshop participants. Email your poems in advance to tainleonardpeck@gmail.com.

I feel like I am finally coming out of my three years of COVID hibernation and beginning to want to be social again. Last week I invited Julia Humphreys and Betty Haynes to lunch. It was actually fun to get ready for guests, to prepare a special meal, to set a pretty table, to talk and laugh with dear friends. It’s been a long time. Betty arrived with a fabulous bouquet of daffodils from her yard that included several varieties I hadn’t seen before. Abby was on her best behavior in front of Julia. We had a lovely afternoon and made plans for our next occasion, garden visits when our rhododendrons are blooming.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.