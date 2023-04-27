Up-Island Council on Aging: May 2023

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House
1042 State Rd., West Tisbury
Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays
508-693-2896
https://friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org
May Offerings
- May 4, Coast to Coast Mobile Haircuts, 9:30 to 3 by appointment, 508-693-2896.
- May 9, Volunteer Fair, 1 – 3 pm. If you are looking for a way to get involved in the community and lend a helping hand.
- May 18, 10 – 11 am, The Great Pyramids by Camel – live walking tour via Zoom or on the big screen at the Howes House.
- May 22, 1 – 3 pm, Steamship Authority Program — learn all about the new website.
In-person Programs
- Margarita Kelly Fitness Class, Weekly, on Wednesdays at 10 am.
- Yoga with Kat (all levels), Weekly, Wednesdays at 11 am.
- Conni Baker Esq. at the UICOA, Legal service offered the second Tuesday of the month. Call 508-477-4502 to schedule an appointment.
- Parkinson’s Group, Second Monday of the month at 1 pm (new time) — A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.
- Pedi Care, Fourth Monday of the month, by appointment, 508-693-2896.
- Knitters Group, Mondays at 7 pm — Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.
- Watercolor Group, Fridays at 1 pm — Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or medium of your choice.
- Audiology Clinic, Fourth Tuesday of the month by appointment 508-693-2896.
- Bridge is back at the Howes House, Tuesdays 2 – 5.
Virtual Programs
- Yoga with Martha Abbott! Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9:30 am. Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.
- Strength Training with Katryn Gilbert! 9 am and 9:35 am, four times a week! 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!
- Gentle Yoga with Kanta on Zoom! Tuesdays at 11:30 am! Meeting ID 824 4775 7861 Passcode: 709904.
The Howes House offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government surplus food distribution; notary services; Lifeline and Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more!