Up-Island Council on Aging: May 2023

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House

1042 State Rd., West Tisbury

Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays

508-693-2896

https://friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org

May Offerings

May 4 , Coast to Coast Mobile Haircuts, 9:30 to 3 by appointment, 508-693-2896.

, Coast to Coast Mobile Haircuts, 9:30 to 3 by appointment, 508-693-2896. May 9 , Volunteer Fair, 1 – 3 pm. If you are looking for a way to get involved in the community and lend a helping hand.

, Volunteer Fair, 1 – 3 pm. If you are looking for a way to get involved in the community and lend a helping hand. May 18 , 10 – 11 am, The Great Pyramids by Camel – live walking tour via Zoom or on the big screen at the Howes House.

, 10 – 11 am, The Great Pyramids by Camel – live walking tour via Zoom or on the big screen at the Howes House. May 22, 1 – 3 pm, Steamship Authority Program — learn all about the new website.

In-person Programs

Margarita Kelly Fitness Class , Weekly, on Wednesdays at 10 am.

, Weekly, on Wednesdays at 10 am. Yoga with Kat (all levels), Weekly, Wednesdays at 11 am.

(all levels), Weekly, Wednesdays at 11 am. Conni Baker Esq. at the UICOA , Legal service offered the second Tuesday of the month. Call 508-477-4502 to schedule an appointment.

, Legal service offered the second Tuesday of the month. Call 508-477-4502 to schedule an appointment. Parkinson’s Group , Second Monday of the month at 1 pm (new time) — A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

, Second Monday of the month at 1 pm (new time) — A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research. Pedi Care , Fourth Monday of the month, by appointment, 508-693-2896.

, Fourth Monday of the month, by appointment, 508-693-2896. Knitters Group , Mondays at 7 pm — Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.

, Mondays at 7 pm — Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com. Watercolor Group , Fridays at 1 pm — Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or medium of your choice.

, Fridays at 1 pm — Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or medium of your choice. Audiology Clinic , Fourth Tuesday of the month by appointment 508-693-2896.

, Fourth Tuesday of the month by appointment 508-693-2896. Bridge is back at the Howes House, Tuesdays 2 – 5.

Virtual Programs

Yoga with Martha Abbott! Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9:30 am. Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9:30 am. Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information. Strength Training with Katryn Gilbert! 9 am and 9:35 am, four times a week! 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

9 am and 9:35 am, four times a week! 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information! Gentle Yoga with Kanta on Zoom! Tuesdays at 11:30 am! Meeting ID 824 4775 7861 Passcode: 709904.

The Howes House offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government surplus food distribution; notary services; Lifeline and Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more!