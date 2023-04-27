Marie Larsen wins in Chilmark

Marie Larsen was the top voter getter in Wednesday’s Chilmark select board race during the town’s annual election.

Larsen received 327 votes. Russell Maloney received 124 votes.

Larsen replaces Warren Doty on the town’s select board. Doty served 24 years on the board.

Larsen is a retired school administrator. She has lived on the Island for four decades and in Chilmark for the past eight years.

Chilmark town clerk Jennifer Christy reports that about 40 percent of registered voters cast a ballot in Wednesday’s election.

Voters in Chilmark also overwhelmingly passed three ballot questions. The questions asked voters to approve a tax increase to fund a new HVAC system in the Chilmark school and a feasibility study for the high school renovation or rebuild project; the third ballot questions asked for about $300,000 to fund the Up Island Regional Schools.

The school HVAC ballot passed 355 to 73; the high school feasibility study passed 337 to 90; and extra funding for the up-Island schools passed 354 to 83.