As expected, MassHealth began sending annual renewal forms to be completed to retain benefits. This renewal process will run through March 2024. These will be in blue envelopes. If you turned 65 since March 2020, the renewal form will look very different. It will be important to complete and return the forms to preserve your eligibility. If you have an electronic record set up at MassHealth, they hope you will go to their website, review your record, and update it as needed.