Jason R. Reagan

The family of Jason Robert Reagan, 41, of Oak Bluffs must sadly announce that he was defeated in his earthly battle on April 24, 2023.

Jason was born in Providence, R.I., on Nov. 15, 1981. As a first grandchild, he was adored, and brought much joy to his family. He lived most of his life on Martha’s Vineyard.

Jason is survived by his loving wife, Hillary Seaton Reagan. He also leaves his children, Julia, Evalyn, William, and Robert, and his step-grandson Jackson. He was the son of Robert I. Reagan Jr. and stepson of Wendy Traenkle Reagan. He is also survived by his sisters, Victoria and Samantha Reagan. Jason will be especially missed by his aunts and uncles, Janet, Billy, Casey, and Jack Reagan, and Suzanne Reagan Pond. His grandmother, Estelle Reagan, along with his many cousins and friends, will mourn his loss.

Jason was a talented carpenter who worked on the Vineyard with his uncles for many years. As an avid sports fan, he always followed the Boston Bruins, and played in the men’s recreational adult hockey league at the M.V. Arena. He also enjoyed fishing, shellfishing, woodworking, and gardening. Jason’s wonderful smile, tender heart, and charming personality won him many friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Vineyard House, P.O. Box 4599, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, and will be greatly appreciated.

A memorial will be arranged for a later date.