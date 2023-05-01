Keith W. Standish Fuller lived on Martha’s Vineyard for many years.

He was born and died in Middletown, Conn., son of James L. Fuller and Mary S. Drew, and departed this world to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023.

In the words of his ancestor, Capt. Mathew Fuller (1603–78), “Thanks be unto almighty God; and calling to remembrance the uncertain state of this transitory life and that all flesh must yield

onto Death when it shall please God to call … being penitent and sorry from the bottom of my heart for my sins past, most humbly desiring forgiveness for the same, I give and commit my soul unto almighty God, my Savior and Redeemer, in whom by the merits of Jesus Christ, I trust and believe assuredly to be saved.”

He would desire for you to read with an open heart and prayerfully from the Gospel of John, Chapters 14-17.

We are most thankful for the time we had with you, and are grateful to have known you as “friend.” See you soon.