Services Saturday for Gerald F. Maciel Sr.

Gerald F. Maciel Sr., 82, passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, in Marshfield, Maine.

Gerry was born on Feb. 11, 1940, in Oak Bluffs, and raised on Martha’s Vineyard. He relocated to East Falmouth in 2005, and then to Marshfield in 2021. He was drawn to the water, and loved parking at the causeway in Machias to enjoy a cup of coffee while looking at the river.

He leaves behind his children, Gerald F. Maciel Jr. (Shaun), Timothy R. Maciel (Charlene), Melissa J. Healy (Stephen), Jameson M. Maciel (Rachel), and Corey T. Maciel (Bridget); his sisters, Sarah Costa and Marilyn Makin; his brother, Michael DesRoches; and his half-sister, Ann Maciel Pearson. He was also survived by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Gerald will be held on Saturday, May 6, at 2 pm, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven.