Celebrate Mother’s Day in Edgartown

Spring is definitely in the air, and nothing welcomes the season more than Edgartown’s annual Mother’s Day and Spring Festival. The website (edgpinkandgreen.com/events) invites us to join Edgartown in celebrating moms and Mother Earth from May 12 to 14 with specials, sales, activities, and all things spring.

Start the weekend off at the Harbor View Hotel (harborviewhotel.com) with its magnificent view of the water and Edgartown Lighthouse — a perfect location to take your Mother’s Day photos. You can, of course, luxuriate with a room and amenities, or just enjoy a fabulous dinner or Mother’s Day brunch at the awardwinning Bettini Restaurant. (Call for reservations, 508-627-3761). It’s also the jumping-off point for a horse-drawn carriage ride, which runs from 10 am to 4 pm. The hotel, in partnership with the Edgartown Board of Trade, is offering a $150 promotional rate for these old-fashioned, 30-minute private rides that begin at Harbor View. The carriage ride will wind by beautiful homes, picturesque meadows overlooking the ocean, and through parts of historic Edgartown village colored in spring for this festive weekend.

On Saturday morning from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, you can leave downtown to visit the FARM Institute for Barnyard Buddies: Love Your Mother, where you can celebrate by decorating and planting a seedling to take home. You can also explore the farm and meet the friendly animals, and join them in collecting eggs, feeding the goats, or listening to a farm story. Every program ends with a visit to the Friendship Garden to help care for the plants. And if you want your little one to prepare a treat, at 10 am, you can drop them off for Love Your Mother: Brunch Basics for Kids, Make & Take with Chef Jenny Devivo. Children will make their own frittata with FARM Institute fresh eggs and spring veggies, as well as another delicious baked good to take home to celebrate the mother figures in their life.

On Saturday as well, from 12 to 2 pm, is Petals & Prosecco by Plan It Martha’s Vineyard. They are inviting everyone to a “Sip N’ See” at their new office space in the heart of Edgartown at 15 Winter Street, Unit 9 (above Détente). As a bonus, if you’re one of the first 10 mothers to visit, you will receive a special Mother’s Day bouquet from Aubrey Maria Designs.

Of course, there’s always plenty to see and places to eat and shop around Edgartown, so take some time to welcome spring and celebrate Mom.