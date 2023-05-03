Chamber honors 40 Under 40

1 of 5

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Island’s young professionals last week at the Harbor View Hotel for this year’s 40 Under 40.

The 40 Islanders were nominated by Chamber of Commerce member businesses.

“They are the future, and we want them to know that they are truly making an impact, not only on the economy, but also on the overall vitality of Martha’s Vineyard,” chamber executive director Carolina Cooney said following the event. “As ardent supporters of the business community, it’s of paramount importance to nurture and elevate these young business leaders. Working together and celebrating each other’s successes is what the chamber is all about.

“I’m delighted to congratulate our 40 winners on their impressive achievements,” Cooney continued. “Every day, they help make our beloved Island a better place to live, work, and raise a family simply by doing the incredible work they do day in and day out. They are truly movers and shakers in their industries.”

The chamber first launched 40 Under 40 in 2015 with the intent that it be held other year.

A list of recipients can be found on our website, mvtimes.com.

Del Araujo, owner, Aquila Kate Arters, senior manager of accounting, Harbor View Hotel Jovana Balaban, owner, Martha’s Vineyard Baskets Zachery Bernard, account executive, MV Insurance NaDaizja Bolling, director, Aquinnah Cultural Center Naji Boustany, owner, Epicure MV Sandy Brooks, owner, Timeless Event Planning Hannah Burbridge, program coordinator, Oak Bluffs library Monique Burr, owner, Card My Yard Victoria Cervone, vice president, Rockland Trust Bank Dern Campbell, otherwise known as DJ Dern Talita Destefani, owner, Talita DeStefani Beauty Lounge Luiz Fogaca, owner, Geese Partners Goose Control Mavis Francis, owner, Edgartown Diner Abby Gardner, manager, Hob Knob Hotel Tony Gatto, assistant general manager, Harbor View Hotel Sofie Green, owner, Island Outfitters Alessandra Hagerty, marketing and events manager, Vineyard Gazette Media Group