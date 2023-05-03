Chamber honors 40 Under 40

The Martha's Vineyard Times
The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Island’s young professionals last week at the Harbor View Hotel for this year’s 40 Under 40.

The 40 Islanders were nominated by Chamber of Commerce member businesses.

“They are the future, and we want them to know that they are truly making an impact, not only on the economy, but also on the overall vitality of Martha’s Vineyard,” chamber executive director Carolina Cooney said following the event. “As ardent supporters of the business community, it’s of paramount importance to nurture and elevate these young business leaders. Working together and celebrating each other’s successes is what the chamber is all about.

“I’m delighted to congratulate our 40 winners on their impressive achievements,” Cooney continued. “Every day, they help make our beloved Island a better place to live, work, and raise a family simply by doing the incredible work they do day in and day out. They are truly movers and shakers in their industries.”

The chamber first launched 40 Under 40 in 2015 with the intent that it be held other year.

A list of recipients can be found on our website, mvtimes.com.

 

  1. Del Araujo, owner, Aquila
  2. Kate Arters, senior manager of accounting, Harbor View Hotel
  3. Jovana Balaban, owner, Martha’s Vineyard Baskets
  4. Zachery Bernard, account executive, MV Insurance
  5. NaDaizja Bolling, director, Aquinnah Cultural Center
  6. Naji Boustany, owner, Epicure MV
  7. Sandy Brooks, owner, Timeless Event Planning
  8. Hannah Burbridge, program coordinator, Oak Bluffs library
  9. Monique Burr, owner, Card My Yard
  10. Victoria Cervone, vice president, Rockland Trust Bank
  11. Dern Campbell, otherwise known as DJ Dern
  12. Talita Destefani, owner, Talita DeStefani Beauty Lounge
  13. Luiz Fogaca, owner, Geese Partners Goose Control
  14. Mavis Francis, owner, Edgartown Diner
  15. Abby Gardner, manager, Hob Knob Hotel
  16. Tony Gatto, assistant general manager, Harbor View Hotel
  17. Sofie Green, owner, Island Outfitters
  18. Alessandra Hagerty, marketing and events manager, Vineyard Gazette Media Group
  1. Olivia Hart, registered nurse, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital
  2. Nicole Holland, owner, Vineyard Dreams Realty
  3. Grant Joiner, senior investment advisor, MV Bank
  4. Chris Miller, owner, Millers Professionals
  5. Lamar Moreis, owner, King’s Barbershop
  6. Kelly Neadow, director of program operations, YMCA
  7. Brett Nevin, founder and owner, MV Speakeasy
  8. Naomi Paulson, owner, Ocean Breeze Cleaning
  9. Robbie Robinson, owner, Waterfront Builders
  10. Morgen Schroeder, owner, MV Cheesery
  11. Leandra Seward, account manager, Martha’s Vineyard Insurance Agency
  12. Aubrey Sirois, creator, Juniper
  13. Angela Sison, owner and designer, Conrado Clothing
  14. Graham Smith, owner, GRAHAM GRAFX
  15. Rachel Soknic, owner, Botanical Beauty
  16. Richard Soo Hoo, co-founder, Sterling Insurance Group
  17. Taylor Stone, owner, Taylor Stone Illustration
  18. Janielle Stora, sales consultant, Crane Appliance
  19. Vesta Tatulyte-Valencia, accounting manager, Martha’s Vineyard Bank
  20. Lizzie Wallo, general manager, Vineyard Vines
  21. Mallory Watts, farmer, Milkweed Farm
  22. Abby Zell, communications coordinator, South Mountain Co.

