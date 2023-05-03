Charitable Foundation awards grants

The Martha’s Vineyard Bank announced more than $2 million in donations and grants to local initiatives through its Charitable Foundation, $620,000 of which will go to Island nonprofit organizations. The awards were announced last week during a reception.

“These donations are disbursed by the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation

through grants and scholarships that seek to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve,” James M. Anthony, president and CEO of Martha’s Vineyard Bank was quoted in a press release. “Working with local nonprofits and community organizations, we strive to address urgent social and economic needs, and invite our customers to participate and build enthusiasm for our no-profits through community impact grants.”

Among the recipients, Island Housing Trust received $250,000 to help fund over 100 green-built dwellings spread out among three new affordable housing projects slated for Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and Aquinnah.

Island Health Care was also granted $250,000 for the creation of a new dental center.

The bank also awarded $20,000 to the Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust to purchase a flash freezer. The new equipment will allow the trust to keep most of the locally

caught seafood in the community. Nearly half of the catch was previously exported; the new equipment will address food security for local residents.

The Foundation for Underway Experiential Learning (FUEL) has been awarded $100,000 for the construction of a replacement for the tall ship Shenandoah.

Among the four recipients of community impact grants, Island Grown Initiative and Camp Jabberwocky were both awarded $5,000.

Alley Estrella of West Tisbury was the recipient of the first ever Philip J. Norton Jr. Scholarship. Estrella is a graduate of Western New England University in Springfield, majoring

in social work with a minor in psychology and social justice. The bank says that her “passion for helping others epitomizes the community spirit of this scholarship’s namesake, making her an ideal choice for our first awardee.” Estrella plans to earn her master’s in social work and

obtain her licensure in order to return to the Martha’s Vineyard school system.

The Philip J. Norton Jr. Scholarship is for post-secondary students planning a career in public service, with a focus on contributing to Dukes County in a public or social service role.