Cribbage Club results

Nineteen Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play six games of our favorite pastime. These are the results:

First, David Pothier with a 10/5 +42 card

Second, Chris MacLeod with a 10/5 +38 card

Third, Bill Russell with a 9/4 +72 card

Fourth, Ron Ferreira with a 9/4 +14 card

Fifth, Collin Evanson with a 9/3 +62 card

There were a total of 10 skunks (a game won by more than 31 points). There were only two 24-point hands, by Collin Evanson and Tricia Bergeron. There was one flush in the crib, by Neale Bassett.

If you would like to come and play or just check us out, please show up on any Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. We bring food to eat at 5:30 pm, and we start play at 6 pm sharp.