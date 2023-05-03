Edgartown: M.V. Museum events, cooking class, Power of the Protest Song, and Warren Gaines

Happy May. Can you believe it’s May? Time just flies by. Restaurants are opening. Stores are opening. The Island is coming to life. It will be summer before we know it. I hope the weather gets the news. Anyone else tired of gray days? I’d love to see some bright sunshine soon.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Paulo DeOliveira on April 28, Marilda Hollister and Holly Mercier on April 29, Matthew Cutter on April 30, Amy Coffey on May 2, and Sherry Sidoti on May 7.

The M.V. Museum has a number of events going on in May. It is holding a four-week workshop on steamers and ferries, led by the museum’s research librarian, Bow Van Riper. Preregistration is required for this event. On May 5, there will be a lunch lecture with Heidi Feldman, owner of M.V. Sea Salt. Also that day is a discussion about the intersection of art and science with artist Marion Wilson, Emma Green-Beach, executive director of M.V. Shellfish Group, and biology teacher and member of the Wampanoag Tribe of Aquinnah (Gay Head), Carol Vandal.

Watercolor lessons with Marion Wilson are available on May 6 and 7. And so much more. For all the details and to register for events, visit the website, mvmuseum.org.

Longtime West Tisbury resident Shirley W. Mayhew passed away in August 2020, during the COVID pandemic lockdown, and the family has finally been able to schedule a celebration of life memorial for her. The memorial will be Friday, May 12, from 4 until 7 pm, at the Agricultural Hall on Panhandle Road in West Tisbury. This will be a “cocktail hour” event. There will be a program of speakers at 4, followed by a reception with live music by Katie and Seán. The family will be providing wine and nonalcoholic beverages, and are asking guests to bring potluck plates of finger food. The event is open to the public. Please email Deborah Mayhew at drdeb@vineyard.net with any questions.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the FARM Institute, on May 5 at 5:30 pm. Learn tips and tricks for making Mexican street fare from Chef Charles Grandquist. This class will feature a local menu with homemade tortillas, FARM Institute pork, and a margarita mocktail to wash it all down. The fee is $32 for members, $40 for nonmembers, and preregistration is required. You can register here.

Felix Neck’s moonrise kayak paddles on Sengekontacket Pond are back. See Sengekontacket Pond in a new light on Friday, May 5, from 5:30 until 7:30, and celebrate the full moon. With a guide, kayak on the pond as the sun sets, stars twinkle, and the moon rises. Call 508-627-4850 or visit the website, bit.ly/felixneck, to register.

Pamela Means will present “The Power of the Protest Song,” at the Edgartown library on May 6 at 4 pm, is a family-friendly public event that will explore the origin stories and lineages of protest songs, how their meanings and effects continue to transform through time and space, and how they have inspired — and continue to inspire — movements and cultural shifts within the realms of racial and social justice. In addition, Means will share her own experiences with becoming an artist and using her voice. This is a free event.

Looking for a ServSafe class and exam? The Harbor View Hotel will host a class and exam on May 9 and June 6 from 8 am until 2 pm. Per their event description, this class is hosted by HRFoodSafe, a leading educational provider of the ServSafe programs. Join us for the ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification in-person class and exam. The class runs for approximately six hours. The exam immediately follows the class. Register for the class at hrfoodsafe.com. Any questions, or looking for more information? Contact them at info@hrfoodsafe.com.

Wednesday, May 3, is the Massachusetts Bike, Walk, or Roll to School Day. Be on the lookout for more bikers and walkers than usual. And if you are biking or rolling to school, please wear the appropriate safety equipment.

Warren Gaines retired recently from the town of Edgartown, after 35 years working with the shellfish department. Friends threw him a very surprising surprise party to commemorate his retirement, and Warren and his wife Debra were not only surprised but very grateful for the many longstanding fishermen who showed up to celebrate. Warren has only been retired a week, but so far he has already gotten their gardens cleaned up and ready for the season, and now is set to continue with his paintings and artwork. Congratulations, Warren. Cheers to a long and healthy retirement.

That about does it for news. I wish you all a wonderful week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.