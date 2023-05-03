Free fishing safety class offered

The Fishing Partnership, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing health and safety services to commercial fishermen, will be hosting a free Sea Safety and Survival Training event on Thursday, May 11, starting at 7:30 am.

The event will take place at the Menemsha Coast Guard Boathouse, and is open to fishermen and oyster farmers.

The Fishing Partnership has helped support sea safety training for fishermen for two decades. By offering free courses like the upcoming Sea Safety and Survival Training, the organization is helping to ensure that fishermen have the knowledge and skills they need to stay safe while on the job.

The course will cover a range of topics, including proper use of safety equipment, emergency procedures, and survival tactics.

Those interested in attending the course are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible, as space is limited. Priority will be given to commercial fishermen and aquaculture farmers, but anyone who works on the water is welcome to participate.

To register for the course, call or email Julia Messersmith at 774-840-9418 or jmessersmith@fishingpartnership.org.