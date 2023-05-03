Poet’s Corner: Nancy Aronie

By Nancy Aronie

I look at you like

you’re a crossword puzzle

and I can’t get one clue

How did this happen

that two people so different

so wrong for each other

fit as if God herself

used a celestial bandsaw

and made our pieces herself?

You were from royalty

My people swept floors

Your brain is from Harvard.

Mine didn’t get schooled.

You’ve marinated your soul

in grapes that turned sour and bitter

Me?

I have a sweet tooth.

So tell me, my love

What should we do about that upturned wine glass?

You’d say with that twinkle

Turn it right side up and

fill it

Nancy Slonim Aronie is an author, facilitator of the Chilmark Writing Workshops, and a columnist for The Times. Her most recent book, “Memoir as Medicine: The Healing Power of Writing Your Messy, Imperfect, Unruly (but Gorgeously Yours) Life Story,” was published in March 2022.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.