Court report: April 7 – May 8, 2023

April 7

Eric W. Bendavid, Oak Bluffs; 60, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, number plate violation, in possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, in possession of firearm without FID card, in possession of ammunition without FID card, carrying a loaded rifle/shotgun on way: continued to pretrial hearing.

April 14

Luiz C. DaSilva, Oak Bluffs; 39, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs.

April 18

Marcus T. Behr, West Tisbury; 25, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, number plate violation by concealing ID, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs.

Clerence H. Goncalves, Edgartown; 39, assault: continued to pretrial hearing.

Bruno D. Oliveira, West Tisbury; 33, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Diego M. Ferreira, Edgartown; 29, speeding, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs.

Laurenzo S. Diaz, Vineyard Haven; 24, breaking and entering a building during nighttime for a felony, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

April 21

Okolo M. Schwinn-Clanton, Tisbury; 52, assault and battery with dangerous weapon, assault and battery on public employee, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial hearing.

David L. Millen, Vineyard Haven; 29, in possession of class B drug: continued to pretrial hearing.

April 28

Cressan G. Gordon, Oak Bluffs; 33, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, number plate violation by concealing ID: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs.

Renato D. Cardoso, Edgartown; 30, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jonas Correa, Oak Bluffs; 41, disorderly conduct, threatening to commit crime: continued to pretrial hearing.

Slavi Slavov, Oak Bluffs; 33, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs.

Thorpe Karabees, Chilmark; 26, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial hearing.

May 1

Joseph M. Reyes, South Windsor, Conn.; 28, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, in possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Eduardo Dasilva, Edgartown; 21, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, speeding: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs.

May 4

Keslley L. Xavier, Vineyard Haven; 32 violating abuse prevention order: continued to discovery compliance and jury selection with further release conditions of staying away from and no contact with alleged victim.

Gary L. Sylvia, Edgartown; 69, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.

Joao P. Deoliveira, Oak Bluffs; 23, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs.

Marcos Deoliveira, Vineyard Haven; 48, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, first offense of using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs.

Mario S. Felicio, Vineyard Haven; 41, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, marked lanes violation: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs.

Jefferson D. Izidio, Vineyard Haven; 21, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, speeding: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs.

May 5

Antonio J. Pires, Vineyard Haven; 35, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, using motor vehicle without authority: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court costs.

May 8

Nelson R. Tuck, West Tisbury; 42, assault and battery on family/household member, strangulation or suffocation, threatening to commit crime, intimidating witness, juror/police/court official, three counts of possessing a firearm without FID card, three counts of improper storage of firearm, possessing large-capacity feeding device, possessing ammunition without FID card, violating abuse prevention order: continued to detention hearing and held without bail.

Avalon E. Weiland, Oak Bluffs; 21, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Shane A. Harthcock, Tisbury; 42, trespassing: continued to pretrial hearing.