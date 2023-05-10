Historical scrimshaw unveiled at M.V. Museum

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum is unveiling a special educational program for students. Generously loaned to the museum by a private collector, all Island students are invited to see the rare and extraordinary Burdett­-Melville Scrimshaw Plaque. According to a press release from the museum, this program aims to inspire students by connecting them with the rich maritime history of Martha’s Vineyard and the story behind the plaque. The plaque features an intricately etched image of a whaling ship on a panbone, a piece of bone from the rear of a sperm whale’s jaw. This incredible piece of scrimshaw art was carved by the talented Edward Burdett, and once belonged to Herman Melville, the renowned author of “Moby Dick.”

Visit mvmuseum.org for more information about the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, the Burdett-Melville Scrimshaw Plaque, and the new student program. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday year-round. Regular hours are 10 am to 4 pm, and summer season hours are 10 am to 5 pm. Admission is free to members; admission for nonmembers is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for children 7 to 17, and free for children 6 and under. Islander rates are available.