Natural Neighbors with BiodiversityWorks

Although Martha’s Vineyard has a lot of conservation land, these properties aren’t enough to conserve the Island’s flora and fauna into the future. Private lands can also provide crucial habitat connectivity to help wildlife and plants mate, pollinate, and thrive. Natural Neighbors assists property owners and neighborhood associations learn how to identify current and potential biodiversity on their land, and offers customized management recommendations that will benefit plants, pollinators, and wildlife in their area. In person at the Chilmark library, Wednesday, May 17, 5 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more information.