Natural Neighbors with BiodiversityWorks

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0
Improve biodiversity on your land with the Natural Neighbors program. — MV Times

Although Martha’s Vineyard has a lot of conservation land, these properties aren’t enough to conserve the Island’s flora and fauna into the future. Private lands can also provide crucial habitat connectivity to help wildlife and plants mate, pollinate, and thrive. Natural Neighbors assists property owners and neighborhood associations learn how to identify current and potential biodiversity on their land, and offers customized management recommendations that will benefit plants, pollinators, and wildlife in their area. In person at the Chilmark library, Wednesday, May 17, 5 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more information.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here