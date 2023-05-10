Poet’s Corner: ‘The fisherman’s daughter’

The fisherman’s daughter

By Jonathan Burke

A daughter fishes

with her father

on the waters

of the Lagoon.

She wears

orange bibs

wool sweater

and hat

rubber boots

and gloves

as does he.

They are out

on the pond

in the bare light

of the sky.

The scalloper

is caught

and turned

in the breeze.

The boat leans

its shoulder

to the work

in the sea.

Together

they grapple

with the line.

They are

side by side

at the rail.

He feels

her nudge.

That little girl.

She shouts for him.

She runs so fast

dodging whatever

is in her way.

She jumps up

into his arms.

Those years

now no more

than the trail

to his stern.

He had struggled

just to stand

along the others.

That sweet girl

always helped him

find his feet.

They hoist

the trap

from the pond.

Mucky water

pours and spills

in a cascade

from the catch.

The eelgrass

of the bottom

glistens.

The trap hangs

on its line

off the side.

The scallops

are swept into

the cold shroud.

His years

on the boat

long ago

etched

his soul.

His whole body

reaches out

for the trap.

He grasps

the metal links

with his fingers.

He leans back

on his heels

and pulls.

She watches him

swing the trap

in the single motion

to the culling board.

She is hopeful

for a good catch.

He looks up

and sees her.

She is not a fisherman.

She is a daughter

who loves her father.

She fishes with him

on an otherwise

lonesome day.

He smiles.

Jonathan Burke lives in Vineyard Haven and works at the Oak Bluffs library. He enjoys writing poetry, and recently started writing about his outdoor adventures for The MV Times.

