Tisbury: Campfire stories, ‘The Paris Library,’ cemetery tour, and BeFriend a Beach

Heard on Main Street: True friends leave footprints on your heart.

Our Vineyard Haven library invites you to Zoom in for stories from “The Studebaker and Other Cars We Have Loved” on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 pm. Storyteller and singer Todd Goodwin blends his experiences in camping and theater to provide a memorable experience for all ages. He sings and plays the harmonica for a complete “campfire” experience (good41.com).

You can join in person or online with the Library Book Group at 2 pm on Thursday, May 18. This month’s selection is the WWII historical novel “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles. Copies of the book are available at the library main desk. Contact rkonigsberg@clamsnet.org for Zoom.

Come to our library from 2 to 4 pm on Sunday, May 21, to learn about No-Cost Energy Assessments. Cape Light Compact will provide information and assistance in signing up for your no-cost energy assessment. Learn how to make your home or business more energy-efficient. Would you like Vineyard Power and your Mass Save Sponsors picking up 75 percent to 100 percent of the cost of recommended upgrades? Bring latest electric bill (or electric account number).

Do you take advantage of the chance to see the work of Island artists at each of our libraries? This month Oak Bluffs is featuring Tara Reynolds “Hues of Happiness” in her version of collage. (I love the gas pump.) Or have you tried the short walks at our libraries? Our library walks are Wednesday afternoon to the Lighthouse and back. Oak Bluffs walks go around East Chop at 8:15 on Wednesday mornings.

Join local historian Tom Dresser for a not-at-all-scary historic cemetery tour on some Saturdays from 9 to 10 am, beginning this Saturday, May 13. Check with the Oak Bluffs library where you meet outside at entrance facing cemetery. Takes about an hour, walk about a mile. Weather dependent.

Less yardwork helps our climate because rewilding your lawn helps. Find out more at Oak Bluffs library at 1 pm on Saturday, May 13. And they have tech support on Saturday mornings from 10 to noon; call to make an appointment. They are also offering Clean Clothing Swap of sizes from newborn to adult, from 6 to 8 pm, next Thursday, May 18; drop off clean clothes and take what you need.

Oak Bluffs has an Open ASL Practice Group in the library on Tuesdays at 1 pm. Want to learn ASL? Drop in on a conversational practice group. No experience necessary, but ask at the desk about the video you should watch first.

Visit the Edgartown library during its Spring Open House, from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday, May 13. Proceeds benefit the library. Purchase a beautiful spring plant for $5, enter the silent auction to win a great prize, enjoy a kids’ Mother’s Day craft, and you need to sign up to create a floral arrangement between 11 am and 1 pm. Edgartown also offers a Drop-in Knitting Group, with Cindy Bonnell on Wednesdays from 3 to 5 pm.

In collaboration with our town libraries and DPWs, and with dozens of volunteers, the Vineyard Conservation Society (VCS) is launching a monthly beach cleanup each month from May to October. Be a Beach BeFriender. On the fourth Saturday of the month, May 27, and the fourth Saturday every month through October, from 8 to 10 am, you can go to a preselected beach, where a volunteer will have bags and gloves, and will handle disposal of the trash. Or you can “BeFriend a Beach” anytime and anywhere. This way you can go to any Island library at mid-May to pick up one of the special VCS trash stickers, put that on your collected junk, and the transfer stations will take it free of charge.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Amy Levine on Saturday. Sunday belongs to Brendan O’Neill, who has given our Island many years of good service as the director of the Vineyard Conservation Society; thank you and happy birthday.

Heard on Main Street: “The age of a woman doesn’t mean a thing. The best tunes are played on the oldest fiddles.” –Ralph Waldo Emerson

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.