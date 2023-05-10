Following the third anniversary of his death earlier this year, on Feb. 23, 2020, and with spring upon us, the family wanted to ensure that Bill’s accomplished life was remembered.

William L. Randol, husband, father, grandfather, accomplished finance professional, mentor, and avid golfer, passed at his home in Chilmark.

Bill was born in Bronxville, N.Y. on March 28, 1942, to Burton Randol Jr. and Ruth (Pippert) Randol. He graduated from Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, Texas, in 1960, and went on to earn two degrees — a B.A. and M.S. in mechanical engineering, both with distinction — from Rice University in Houston in 1965. Bill subsequently earned his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School in 1967 before marrying Marcia Baylock in 1968 and embarking on a distinguished career in the international oil industry, first as a practitioner at Exxon Corp., and subsequently as an analyst covering the major integrated oil and oil services companies on Wall Street. A pioneer and recognized expert on the oil market, he was a frequent guest on top television news programs. Institutional Investor named him a top-three-ranked analyst in his field of coverage for 19 consecutive years.

Perhaps more important than his career accolades was Bill’s reputation as a kind, hard-working, and thoughtful person who sought friendship and mentorship ahead of self-promotion. He looked out for others, and was always regarded as a true gentleman in both his professional and personal life.

In 1998, he retired from markets to concentrate on volunteer and philanthropic activities on Martha’s Vineyard, where he served on the housing and finance committees for the town of Chilmark, as a director for the Vineyard Conservation Society, and devoted volunteer to both the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and the Vineyard Food Pantry. Residents of the greater New York area for 30 years, Bill and Marcia initially lived in Greenwich, Conn., before settling in Bedford, N.Y., where they raised their two sons, served on multiple school boards, and worshiped and volunteered at Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church in nearby Mount Kisco.

Bill was loved and is survived by Marcia, wife; Jamie, sister-in-law; Ben (Jane) and Jeremy (Jesse), sons; as well as Colin, Sean, Ruby, Sam, Emily and Frances, grandchildren; and Gordon, “little brother.”



The Times is pleased to publish this obituary, which was not available in 2020.