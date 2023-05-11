Tisbury workshop addressing nitrogen pollution

Tisbury will be hosting a community workshop Thursday, May 18, to discuss the progress of the town’s comprehensive wastewater management plan (CWMP), along with ways to address and restore the health of the town’s coastal ponds.

“This workshop will look at alternative technologies to address nitrogen reduction in Tisbury’s

watersheds, review evaluation criteria, and discuss recommended technologies,” a release issued on Wednesday by the Tisbury Water Resources Committee states.

“Nitrogen is a primary pollutant affecting coastal ponds, and wastewater is the largest source of nitrogen in the local watersheds. Lake Tashmoo and Lagoon Pond already have high levels of nitrogen, and more is being added daily from septic systems.”

Tisbury has been tasked by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection with developing a comprehensive, 20-year plan aimed at improving water quality of the coastal ponds.

Tisbury is working collaboratively with consulting firm Environmental Partners to form the town’s comprehensive wastewater plan by next year.

Similarly, Tisbury is working on a targeted watershed management plan (TWMP) for Lake Tashmoo, which “will look at current wastewater conditions and future wastewater needs, as well as alternatives for reducing nitrogen loads in Lagoon Pond and Lake Tashmoo,” the press release states.

A draft plan, which is expected to be developed in time to access state revolving funds, will be later presented to the Tisbury Select Board before requiring voter approval.

“Over the next year, there will be additional workshops as we further develop and finalize the CWMP,” the town’s water resources committee states. “Participation by residents and stakeholders is critical for the development of a successful plan.”

The hybrid workshop will be held on Zoom and at the Emergency Services Conference Room on May 18, from 6:30 to 8 pm.

More information about Tisbury’s CWMP or TWMP can be accessed through the town’s website, or by sending email to cwmp@tisburyma.gov.