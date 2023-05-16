Meeting House developers seek to appeal recent court ruling

Developers of the proposed Meeting House Place are appealing the recent ruling of a superior court judge that upheld the Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s denial of the Edgartown housing development.

Utah-based developers Douglas K. Anderson and Richard G. Matthews, operating as Meeting House Way LLC, filed a notice of appeal through their attorneys in Dukes County Superior Court Monday.

This comes a few weeks after Judge Paul Wilson called for a dismissal of the developers’ complaint, which argued for the right to build roughly 30 homes on a 20-acre subdivision in Edgartown.

In their initial lawsuit, Meeting House Way LLC attorneys claimed that the Martha’s Vineyard Commission “exceeded its statutory authority,” and that the project’s rejection “was based on subjective opinions devised for the occasion, not uniformly applicable regulations.”

“The decision was unmoored from the facts, scientific evidence, and in several instances from the reports of its own staff,” developers argued.

The commission based its 2020 decision to deny the project largely on the development’s potential impact to Edgartown, citing that as presented, Meeting House Place would not align with the town’s character.

The commission and its legal representatives have also stated that the plans submitted to the regional agency lacked specificity about how the development would involve affordable housing.

In the court’s decision to support the MVC’s denial last month, Judge Wilson said he was “sympathetic” to the developers’ appeal, but noted “legal deficiencies” in the proposed project, and called it “unworkable for several reasons, both factual and legal.”

Meeting House Way LLC has since established a new legal team to take over the appeal process.

Attorneys with the developers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.