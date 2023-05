Empanadas are a joyful, pocket-size treat — a perfect appetizer to serve at Uncle Frank’s birthday party, or to hide in your pocket and snack on during that afternoon work meeting. Chef Chris Look will share how to make them using mushrooms, spinach, and coconut oil, along with a cilantro dipping sauce. Edgartown library, Thursday, May 18, 5 pm. For questions, email programs@edgartownlibrary.org, or call 508-627-4221.