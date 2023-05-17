Edgartown: Michael J. Fox movie, Harvey Milk film, All-Island Bands Concert, and empanadas

As I sit down to write this week’s article, it is Mother’s Day, a “holiday” that I enjoyed as a daughter, and of course, as mom, when my kids were young. But in more recent years, it has been known around our house as “Sunday.” The kids are off doing their thing, and my mom passed years ago, so it has generally just become a day like most any other day. And I’ve come to understand over the years that the day can be bittersweet for many, and downright painful for others, and that has always hurt my heart. I relish in how lucky I have been to have my kids and to have had my mom in my life. And I am grateful every day, not just the second Sunday in May. To those who struggle with other emotions on this day, I, like many others, think of you on this day as well.

The M.V. Film Society, in conjunction with the Vineyard Conservation Society, is hosting the M.V. Environmental Film Festival at the M.V. Film Center on May 25 through 28. Films showing include “Patrick and the Whale,” “A Crack in the Mountain,” and “The Scale of Hope,” among many others. For more film information, movie times, and to buy tickets, check them out at their mvfilmsociety.com/nature-as-inspiration, or call 508-696-9369.

The Vineyard Haven library will be holding its first annual Friends of the Library Jewelry and Accessories Sale on June 10, from 10 am until 3 pm. I know it’s not Edgartown, but it still might be something folks might want to check out, or even donate to. You can donate women’s and men’s jewelry, along with new or gently used scarves, belts, and purses (no hats please) at the front desk during regular library business hours between June 1 and 9. And mark your calendar for the sale on the 10th.

Per an email from Kate Ridenour, “The Martha’s Vineyard Museum is pleased to share information about our upcoming exhibition, “From ‘the Kid’ to Miss West: The Extraordinary Life of Dorothy West.” A highlight of the museum’s centennial year, this exhibition will be on display in the Hollinshead, Cox, and Fleischner Galleries from May 27 to Sept. 10. There will be a special preview reception on Friday, May 26, from 5:30 to 7 pm, featuring remarks from the exhibition curators and special guests.”

I had the opportunity to go see “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” the other night at the M.V. Film Center. I highly recommend it. It’s amazing that a movie can be heartbreaking and uplifting at the same time. Michael J. Fox was a staple of my teenage life, from the TV show “Family Ties” to his endless movies in the ’80s. Like so many others, I was a huge fan, and saddened for him when he shared his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. The movie tells his story but, while it weighs heavy on the heart, it is not morose. He is not morose. He’s quite the opposite. It’s worth seeing if you get the chance. I left sad and yet hopeful. Thank you to Mr. Fox for making the film, and sharing so much of himself with us.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Pia Gundersen on May 16, Jamie Murphy on May 17, Phil Brandon on May 19, and my sweet girl, Amelia Rae Craig, on May 20, when she will turn 21!

In other birthday news, Joan Connolly turns 93 on May 23. Her daughter, Sarah Connolly, attributes her graceful aging to having a loving family and staying active entertaining her fabulous friends and maintaining her beautiful garden. Happy birthday, Joan.

Island Theater Workshop is holding auditions for a fall production of “Little Shop of Horrors” on Friday, May 19, from 6 to 8 pm; Sunday, May 21, from 3 to 5 pm; Friday, June 2, from 6 to 8 pm, and Sunday, June 4, from 3 to 5 pm at the West Tisbury Congregational Church. For more information, call 508-627-2456.

The Monday Matinee on May 22 at the Edgartown library is “Milk,” the 2008 movie about Harvey Milk, with Sean Penn. The show starts at 1 pm. It’s a great movie, so if you haven’t seen it, head on over to the library for a showing.

The All-Island Bands Spring Concert will be on May 18 at 6 pm at the MVRHS Performing Arts Center. Enjoy the music, and support all the hard work of the Island’s young musicians.

Chef Look is back at the Edgartown library on Thursday, May 18, from 5 until 6:30 pm. This week’s menu choice is mushroom and spinach empanadas. He will also prepare a vegan cilantro dipping sauce, made with cashews. Register for this week’s “Chef Look Cooks” at bit.ly/Look_Empanadas.

And that’s a wrap. For this week anyway. Have a wonderful week. Rest up. Memorial Day is coming soon.

