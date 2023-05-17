Harvest of the Month: Herbs

Perennial herbs are one of our first garden harvests in the spring, and they add much-needed freshness to our plates. In the school garden, we find that students are so eager to taste these green shoots that they don’t even make it inside. Sorrel, chives, and mint are all popular for fresh-from-the-garden eating, but are also delicious chopped finely into salads.

Now is a great time to incorporate perennial and annual herbs into your garden. Thyme, sage, mint, and rosemary are fine grown in pots or marginal, sandy soil. Dill, basil, cilantro, and parsley prefer a slightly richer soil, but can be interplanted with any of your main-season garden crops.

We love to pour this herbed ranch dressing over fresh greens and enjoy it for a quick and easy weeknight dinner with pizza.

Herbed Ranch Dressing

¾ cup plain yogurt

½ cup mayonnaise

3 Tbsp. buttermilk powder

2 tsp. lemon juice

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. parsley, chopped

2 Tbsp. chives, chopped

2 Tbsp. tarragon, chopped

2 scallions, chopped

salt to taste

In a medium-size bowl, whisk the yogurt, mayonnaise, buttermilk powder, lemon juice, and olive oil. Add the chopped fresh herbs and scallions, and salt to taste.