Minnesingers impress

To the Editor:

Congratulations to the Minnesingers, director Abigail Chandler, accompanist Nancy Rogers, choreographer Ken Romero, costumer Chelsea McCarthy, PAC manager Charlie Esposito, and all the adult and student assistants for the beautifully performed choral and dance programs at the Minnesinger spring shows this past weekend. Special kudos to the dedicated and indispensable Minnesinger parents! This dedicated group of young singers and their directors get better every year.

Janis Wightman

West Tisbury