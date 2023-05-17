Oak Bluffs: Family Night, Community Greenhouse, Electronics Disposal Day, and Garden Club

“The garden suggests there might be a place where we can meet nature halfway.” –Michael Pollan

I’ll have to read this quote to my husband, who approaches gardening more like a battle than a negotiation. He’s very grateful for the successes, but tends to take the fails a little too personally. We don’t use any synthetic products or pesticides, so sometimes he does feel like he’s doing hand-to-hand combat with the invaders. I’m more philosophical about it, usually — though I did get a little emotional last year when the deer were able to reach over the fencing around the tomatoes and eat most of them. Higher fencing this year!

My Mother’s Day celebration was at Nomans last Friday evening. Janet Sylvia and I were treated by our children to a fun dinner on the porch, listening to the DJ and watching the children play on the lawn and dance. Such a fun spot, glad they are open for the season again! We saw so many friends and neighbors, it felt like an Island-wide celebration of spring. Mark your calendar for Family Night at Nomans on May 20. There will be live music and great food, along with outdoor family fun. This celebration of families is presented by Vineyard Montessori School, and starts at 5 pm. See you there!

Our Community Greenhouse started public sales over Mother’s Day weekend. As usual, they have a huge variety of vegetables and herbs for the garden, plus beautiful flowering annuals and baskets. The greenhouse has a new manager; Mike Tinus has taken over the reins. Become a member when you stop in for your plants, as you will get a discount on plants and support the work of the Greenhouse. Volunteer days are Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 to 12. You can help seed, weed, and water to keep the greenhouse growing.

The Oak Bluffs Association is holding its first fundraiser on Friday, May 19, with a concert at the Strand Theater. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” will feature Nicole Henry, awardwinning vocalist, performing the songs of Whitney Houston. This is bound to be a great concert, and how cool to have it at the Strand! I love to see that theater come to life with community events. The show starts at 7 pm, and tickets are available at obamv.com or strandtheatremv.com.

Featherstone opened its annual “Art of Flowers” exhibit on May 14 with a fabulous display of nature-inspired art, and a wonderful side exhibit of children’s art. “The Art of Flowers” runs through May 29; be sure to stop in and smell the roses.

I’m looking forward to seeing “Miss Maybelline’s Nocturnal Flights of Fancy” at the M.V. Playhouse on May 19. This workshop of a new play, written by Kathleen McGhee-Anderson, tells the story of a centenarian Oak Bluffs resident who forges a friendship with an autistic teenage neighbor. Featuring a stellar cast, this presentation is being offered to the community for a suggested $15 donation through a grant from the M.V. Community Foundation. Shows are Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20 at 7 pm.

Electronics Disposal Day at MVRHS is Saturday, May 20. Hosted in partnership with M.V. Community Services, this is a great chance to safely dispose of your old, tired, and used electronics and benefit the high school student government and the programs of MVCS. Items accepted include cell phones, laptops, TVs, air conditioners, dishwashers, and speakers, with different fees by category. You can sign up in advance for a time slot at mvcommunityservices.org, or just drive to the MVRHS parking lot on Saturday morning between 9 and 12.

The M.V. Garden Club annual plant sale at the Old Mill in West Tisbury takes place over Memorial Day weekend, May 27 and 28, 10 am to 2 pm. Open to the public, rain or shine!

The NAACP of M.V. monthly members meeting is May 20 at 11 am. With summer almost here and events coming up, this would be a good time to join and get involved if you haven’t yet. Contact Toni Kauffman at naacpmvpres@gmail.com.

May birthdays continue, with Henry Diodati and Annie Parsons celebrating on the 20th. Hannah Vanderlaske celebrates on the 21st, and happy birthday to Ben Durrell on the 22nd.

