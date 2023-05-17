Poet’s Corner: ‘The countdown’

The countdown

By Donald Nitchie

These are the days we counted

down to summer, sliding sweat

off upper lips with the

backs of our hands.

The second hand swam

up its side of the clock

but it wasn’t time.

Summer beckoned

from the end of every street,

from behind walls,

from inside trees.

Sidewalks baked

and lawn mowers droned

while behind our small desks

we daydreamed of candy

and backyard pools.

Out the windows

afternoons crawled by

as if they’d never end.

Summer called

like an ice cream truck

on a nearby block.

And when the countdown

finally ticked down, rung in

by the last bell on the last day

of class, blackboards washed

and erasers put away,

we marched out the doors

as if our pockets were filled

with money.

Donald Nitchie’s poetry has been published by Cape Cod Review, Martha’s Vineyard Arts & Ideas, and “The Further Shore: Exploring Cape Cod and the Islands Through Poetry” (2021). For the past several years he has led “Poetry Drop-In,” in-class writing sessions through the Island libraries — check their calendars. He lives in Chilmark.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.