Do you feel like dancing with somebody, but your partner isn’t having it, and your best friend broke her ankle? Fear not. The Oak Bluffs Association is hosting its first musical fundraiser, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” Awardwinning vocalist Nicole Henry will be singing Whitney Houston songs for those who have been inspired by her music. Strand Theater, Friday, May 19, at 7 pm. Tickets at obamv.com/special-events.