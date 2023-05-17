Tisbury: M.V. Playhouse season, Environmental Film Festival, Little League, and library sale

Heard on Main Street: If you want the rainbow, you know you have to put up with the rain.

Take time to visit Vineyard Haven library’s “Art in the Stacks” space on the lower level to view Ksenia Meleshko’s paintings inspired by Vincent Van Gogh during May. These are very unusual.

The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse has just announced its 2023 season of an amazing variety of events, from readings to new plays, both indoors and out. Season tickets are now on sale.

I really enjoyed the Vineyard Gazette article by Dr. Gerry Yukevich about the Princeton Nassoons (Princeton ’63 to ’78). But I really loved the audio. He was one of two dozen men from across the country, now in their 70s, who sang the national anthem at Fenway Park on May 1. (Impressively, after only a two-hour rehearsal at the hotel.) You could tell they were singing with longtime friends, thrilled with the opportunity. And doing a really fine job of it.

You should visit our library on Sunday, May 21, from 2 to 4 pm, if you don’t know about this. Learn how to make your home or business more energy-efficient. Let Vineyard Power and your Mass Save sponsors pick up 75 to 100 percent of the cost of recommended upgrades. It works just like that. Bring your latest electric bill (or electric account number). Or you can sign up for a no-cost energy assessment by calling 800-797-6699, or visiting capelightcompact.org. I have to admit I was impressed with both the impact and the cost. There is no cost for the assessment. And I was happy with the result.

Of course, there is a lot happening at the end of next week; so plan ahead.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Society and Vineyard Conservation Society present the M.V. Environmental Film Festival from May 24 to 28, beginning with “Patrick and the Whale” at 7:30 pm on Thursday, May 24. Individual tickets or all-access passes are now available.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum will open a new Dorothy West exhibit on Saturday, May 27, that will run through the first week of September. If you want to attend the preview reception for the exhibit about this extraordinary writer, from 5:30 to 7 pm on Friday, May 26, or for more on the M.V. Museum Centennial Celebration, call 508-627-4441, or email abarber@mvmuseum.org.

Little League All-Star Games are scheduled for Saturday, May 27, at 10:30 am (Minors) and 2 pm (Majors) at Penn Field in Oak Bluffs (rain date is Sunday). Josh Aronie’s Food Truck will be serving up the usual delights, such as Ball Park Franks. This will be a daylong celebration of baseball. Fans can enjoy face painting, refreshments, music, skills competitions, prizes, and games. Sharky will be there. Players who are not on All-Star teams should also come in their uniforms.

A sale of jewelry and accessories will benefit our Vineyard Haven library on Saturday, June 10, from 10 to 3 pm. Drop off items at the library’s main desk during regular hours from Thursday, June 1, through June 9. Women’s and men’s jewelry are welcome, with gently used scarves, belts, and purses. Small items of jewelry should be put in a sealed plastic bag, noting anything of special value. Proceeds from the sale will fund new books and other library services.

Big bunches of birthday balloons go out today to Violet Patrick, who is 5 years old. Greetings for a happy day tomorrow to my son Craig Mayhew. Happy birthday to Olyvia Houston on Tuesday. Wednesday belongs to Ann Nelson. Shawn Townes and Leah Ellis will party on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: The early bird may get the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.