Alvida Cleaveland Riggs Jones

Alvida Jones, 99, passed away peacefully at her West Tisbury home on May 8, 2023.

She was born in Passaic, N.J., on June 28, 1923, to Dionis Coffin and Sydney Noyes Riggs. Alvida graduated with a degree in chemistry from Antioch College, and went on to work at Merck Chemical Co. There she met Ralph Jones (R.J.) whom, she stated, was a “jock” in whom she had no interest. Apparently the chemistry overruled her original assessment, and they were married in 1947.

She lived a long and full life. She enjoyed many facets of life, including gardening, music, reading, travel, cooking, and outdoor activities with her husband R.J., her four children, and later her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and R.J. traveled all seven continents upon retirement.

Alvida is survived by her children, Douglas (Karen), Duncan, Deborah, and Daniel (Barbara); by her 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; as well as by many wonderful nieces, nephews, grand and great. Alvida especially appreciated the love and assistance of her grand-nephew, Matthew Fielder, who was a compassionate and loving caregiver to her and Ralph for many years. Alvida was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Ralph John, and her favorite son-in-law, Philip Pearce.

The Rev. Cathlin Baker will conduct a private graveside service on June 28 at 11 am at the West Tisbury Cemetery. The family will be celebrating her remarkable life following the service at Alvida’s home in West Tisbury, starting at 3 pm. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury.