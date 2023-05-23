Thomas E. Carroll (“Tommy”), 70, of Oak Bluffs, passed away after a long fight with multiple myeloma on May 21, 2023.

He was born on May 1, 1953, to Barbara and Harry Carroll of Brookline. He spent the past 30 or so years on the Island that he loved so much. It was there that he met and married the love of his life, Anne.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife, Anne, who took care of him with love these past two years; his son Jesse and wife Marcia, and his grandchildren Quin and Nate, of Nova Scotia, Canada; his brothers and sisters, Chris, Harry, and Pat (Pam) of Brookline, Danny (Maureen) of West Yarmouth, Dotti of Wrentham, Sheila O’Leary (Tom) of Walpole, and Billy (Jackie) of Walpole. He was predeceased by his parents, and sister Barbara Ritter (Charlie).

Services are private per his wishes. For online condolences and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.