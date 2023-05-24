Avenue of Flags ceremony set for Monday

The American Legion will be hosting its annual Avenue of Flags Memorial Day Parade on Monday in Vineyard Haven.

Starting at 7:30, American Legion members and volunteers plan to put hundreds of flags up on the “Avenue of Flags” at the Oak Grove Cemetery.

The parade will step off at 10:30 am from the American Legion and pass down Pine Tree Lane, briefly travel down on State Road, before holding a ceremony.

The Avenue of Flags was started in 1992 to honor the memory of Martha’s Vineyard veterans. Each flag represents a serviceman or -woman.

Monday’s event will also include a wreath-laying ceremony, and the Legion will serve refreshments afterward.

The flags will be taken down at 3 pm.

On Friday, the Tisbury School will also recognize Memorial Day during the annual March to the Sea parade.

Students will leave the school at 12:15 pm and walk to Owen Park via Spring Street and Main Street.

Students in grades K through 8 will have flowers to carry in the parade, and to throw in the harbor, commemorating those who have given their lives for their country.