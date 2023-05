Beulah Belle Hodson

Alexis Russillo and Russell Hodson of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Beulah Belle Hodson, on May 6, 2023, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Beulah weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Victor Veselinovic

Ksenija Veselinovic and Dusan Veselinovic of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Victor Veselinovic, on May 16, 2023, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Victor weighed 7 pounds, 11.5 ounces.