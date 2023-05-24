Court report: May 4 – 15, 2023

May 4
Bruno Defigueiredo, Edgartown; 56, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, no inspection/sticker: case closed.
May 11
Melanie Ann L. Colligan, Vineyard Haven; 44, negligent operation of motor vehicle, leaving scene of property damage, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to probable disposition.
May 15
Renato D. Cardoso, Edgartown; 30, miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violation, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial hearing.