Court report: May 4 – 15, 2023

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0

May 4

Bruno Defigueiredo, Edgartown; 56, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, no inspection/sticker: case closed.

May 11

Melanie Ann L. Colligan, Vineyard Haven; 44, negligent operation of motor vehicle, leaving scene of property damage, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to probable disposition.

May 15

Renato D. Cardoso, Edgartown; 30, miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violation, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial hearing.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here