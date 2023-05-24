Cribbage club results

Twenty-two members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met Wednesday evening at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play six games of our favorite game, cribbage. The results are:

First, Bill Russell with a 12/5 +109 card

Second, Tony Rezendes with a 11/5 +86 cars

Third, Scheffer with a 11/5 +55 card

Fourth, Ed Montesion with a 10/5 +61 card

Fifth, Suzanne Cioffi with a 10/4 +58

There were a total of 15 skunks (a game won by 31 points or more). There were five 24-point hands, by Bo Picard, Bob Hakenson, Angie Fisher, Jack Silvia, and Ron Ferreira. There was one 23-point hand by Bob Hakenson, and one flush in the crib, also by Bob Hakenson.

If you love cribbage, please come and check us out and try your luck. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.