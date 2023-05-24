Real Estate Transactions: May 15 – 19, 2023

Edgartown

May 15, Deanna Ahearn Laird, trustee of Deanna Ahearn Laird Revocable Trust, sold 5 Bold Meadow Circle to Pamela S. Puryear for $2,438,500.

May 19, Arch Building and Home Development LLC and 3 Turkeyland Cove Realty Trust sold 3 Turkeyland Cove Road to Marilyn H. Vukota, trustee of 3 Turkeyland Cove Realty Trust, for $3,150,000.

Oak Bluffs

May 15, Dattas Inc. sold 11 Circuit Ave. to Kikimv Inc. for $5,200,000.

May 16, Lagoon Properties LLC sold 20 East Side Road to Jared Gollob and Julie Black Gollob for $2,780,000.

Tisbury

May 17, David P. Miller, Deborah K. Miller, and Yonatan Rappeport, trustees of Miller Family Trust, sold 165 Weaver Lane to 12 Bluebird Lane LLC for $1,225,000.

May 19, Gabriel O. Pace and Susan M. Pace, trustees of Gabriel O. Pace and Susan M. Pace Revocable Trust, sold 0 Bernard Circle to Allan P. Sampson and Diane B. Sampson for $460,000.

West Tisbury

May 15, Bruno M. Blanchet and Carol A. Blanchet sold 72 Vineyard Meadow Farms Road to Deanna L. Ahearn Laird for $1,755,000.

May 15, Simeon J. Denhart-Holzer, trustee of Bernard L. Holzer Investment Trust, sold 126 Merry Farm Road to Alex Goldhill and Zada Clarke for $900,000.

May 16, Thomas R. Rosen and Susan J. Rosen sold 188 Pond Road to Cynthia G. Wansiewicz, trustee of 188 Pond Road Nominee Trust, for $2,780,000.

May 19, Merry Farm LLC sold 0 Merry Farm Road to Sebastian Hiatt Naskaris and Indaia Whitcombe for $580,000.