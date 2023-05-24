Tisbury: March to the Sea, Memorial Day memories, picnic at Tashmoo, M.V. Playhouse

Heard on Main Street: Kids in the back seat cause accidents. Accidents in the back seat cause kids.

I was sorry my kids could not be here for Mother’s Day, but very pleased when my son came home for his birthday last weekend. Once I’d ordered the chocolate mousse cake from Black Dog, my daughter decided she’d also come for Sunday. It was a delight, a lot of odd jobs were taken care of, and exciting plans were made.

I’ve only been off-Island once since before COVID, and for various reasons have been housebound for almost a year. Now I’m planning a trip off to see my grandchildren, because my son has offered to take me there and back. At this point the ferry ride is something else I’m looking forward to, because it has been so long.

Tomorrow, Friday, May 26, the Tisbury School students will take their annual Memorial Day March to the Sea. This has been one of my favorite events over the years. The children in grades K through 8 carry flowers to toss in the harbor, to honor those who gave their lives for our country. The students leave school at 12:15 pm, marching with the School Band along Spring and Main streets, ending at Owen Park. Students in grade 8 will be helpers on the pier.

When I was a kid, my mother sort of ignored Memorial Day. We might go to a parade and share a picnic with friends. But to my father’s mind, the important event was a brief service at the Soldier’s Monument on a nearby hill. It was held at sunrise, with a trumpet awakening the dawn with “Taps.” There were short prayers and tributes to the few soldiers or veterans from our town who had died in the past year. I was only a toddler during the last years of World War II when I first attended. I didn’t understand much in those days, but the need to acknowledge those who give their lives to preserve our “land of the free and the brave” still resonates in my heart this time of year.

I ask you to take a minute yourself, to give thanks for our country and our own families and lives. And perhaps take a few minutes to help our veterans put up and take down the memorial flags in our cemetery on Monday.

Take the kids and have fun at the annual Memorial Day picnic on Monday, May 29, from noon to 4 pm at the Tashmoo Waterworks. Bring your own picnic; grills are provided. There will also be chalk art, kids’ games, and new this year: a visit from Tony the pony.

Don’t forget the Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club’s annual Plant Sale. It will be this Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm at the Old Mill in West Tisbury. That’s on the Edgartown–West Tisbury Road.

I’m enthralled by the sound of “The Smuggler,” an awardwinning one-act play by Ronán Noone, now at the M.V. Playhouse through Saturday, June 3. “A charming Irish bartender living in a coastal town in New England spins a fierce and witty thriller in rhyme, about immigration, corruption, and the underside of the American dream.” I think now you’ll want to see it.

Be sure to put out your flag to honor the veterans on Monday.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Joann Murphy, Betsy Edge, and Ann Haller tomorrow. Wish the best to Kristina Ivory and Kylie Townes on Saturday. Best wishes for a very happy birthday to Jane Chandler and Bill Kingsbury on Monday.

Heard on Main Street: It’s hard to make a comeback when you haven’t been anywhere.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.