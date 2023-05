On Saturday, May 27, from 9 to 11 am, the Martha’s Vineyard Preservation Trust will unveil the newly-restored national landmark, the Flying Horses Carousel. The horses have been painted and refurbished, and the community can take part in the grand reopening in Oak Bluffs. This is a free community event. Ribbon cutting at 10 am, and free rides from 10 to 11 am. Free popcorn all day, too!