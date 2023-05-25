Edgartown Council on Aging: June 2023

Edgartown Council on Aging

The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.

Lyndsay Famariss

508-627-4368

lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us

edgartowncoa.com

Weekly Events

Monday

12:30 pm: Bridge

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1 pm: Mahjong

Wednesday

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

9:30 am: Poetry on Zoom

11 am: Conversations

First and third Thursdays at 1 pm: Bingo

Second Thursdays at 1 pm: Movie

Friday

9:30: Mindful Meditation on Zoom

12 pm: Friday Cafe

1 pm: Mahjong

June calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 noon. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call to register with 24 hours notice.

All month: Check out our plant swap table, located on the Daggett side of the Anchors building. “Take a Plant, leave a plant, garden, repeat.”

June 12: Hearing Wellness with Shawn Woodbrey by appointment

June 13: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop

June 16: 12 pm, Blood pressure and wellness clinic with Clare Sullivan, RN

June 14: 11 am, Tech Time with Rizwan

June 15: Day Trip to New Bedford. $50 per person for Seastreak ferry round-trip tickets. Final day for registration or refund is June 7. Call or visit our website for more information.

June 19: The Anchors is closed in observance of Juneteenth.

June 22: Join Ann Bassett and Madeleine Fisher as they lead fellow Edgartonians in a panel discussion focused on “Growing Up in Edgartown.”

June 29: Michael Quinlan Presents, “China, The Seeds of Anti-Western Sentiment.”

June 30: Sean Fullerton, singer and guitarist, performs during lunch. You must register in advance.