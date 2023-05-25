We’re not serving you

To the Editor:

“So far, I had nothing to drink for breakfast. I’m looking for addiction treatment,” said a man slurring words over my shoulder. He dropped both his cell phones, and his VTA bus ticket floated to the aisle, resting atop my boot. I looked away. I looked at his shoelaceless shoes, exposing a toe. I looked up and saw his red-colored eyes. “I’m going to the package store,” he said long and loudly.

“Good morning. Do you need bread?” I whispered.

The man shook his head and said, “What’s the point? I’m as good as dead.” He burped. Fortunately, I was upwind. His hands shook up and down. I turned my back and then viewed the water beneath the Vietnam Korean Bridge Drawbridge through the VTA bus window, remembering that it was once partially constructed of wood that shook and rattled whenever

driven across. I wondered, Might an alcoholic be as easily reconstructed? I’m concerned this’ll be his final ride.

Today, I share my letter with you and your readers. It’s a response suggesting that matters such as addiction and treatment beginning in May 2023 become more meaningful and especially welcomed. It’s time to lace up boots, get in step, and meet with “those we may try to avoid,” such as excessive drinkers.

Imagine with me your password today is “Community Services lands behavioral grant totaling $685,000.” Your verification code is “I Don’t Have Bottles.” Further, dreaming the bus driver voiced these words, “Attention: Anyone considering behavioral healthcare, stand if you can. This is your stop. Your barcode is ‘My story is always the same. I’m an alcoholic.’” Only then would we see some passengers’ nerves stabilize, but so much for wishful thinking about helping a man slurring his words, nor able-bodied to walk a straight line at 9 am.

Back to reality, and on board the bus filling up with new riders. Unfortunately, the bus stopped as scheduled at the same package store, and the same passengers, also known as “alcoholics,” exited the bus doors. I, too, was once one of these unambiguous, easily identifiable morning passengers. Although my fight with alcoholism continues, every day is a good day to remain sober. Some describe this disease as serious and life-threatening.

I describe it as “alcoholism in remission” or “one once laughed at.” Believe you me, a results-oriented grant is timely. Thanks to MVCS for a nutritious breakfast to help addiction and treatment. I hope it has been adopted as a very dynamic mixture. For example, it appears to be a phenomenon marked by changes which may lead toward a particularly good result. Perhaps it will function as an alternative to social interaction, which may contribute to an individual’s delusional behavior.

So much for wishful thinking. These dollars may not actually become a moral design for how to fairly treat addiction. For example, old news, generally speaking, will not find its way into the spotlight, unlike police, court, jail, and ambulance blotters.

Believe you me, or see for yourself. Thursday, May 11, 2023, Martha’s Vineyard Times, Volume 40, Issue No. 19, B14, District Court Report printed alcohol-related violations, including two “in possession of open container of alcohol in vehicle,” and three “operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.” Collectively, these unambiguous statistics are reliable, and possibly, maybe, help five people in May 2023. If so, then perhaps their willingness and curtains won’t fall, for they’d choose a less dangerous and unnecessary future. If MVCS shared the stories of the newly sobered members with Islanders in print or other forms of communication, then a decline in addiction treatment beginning in May is the new way, because “without visions, people perish.”

Christopher Bonner

Vineyard Haven