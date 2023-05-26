Honors Night for MVRHS students

1 of 13

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) hosted its Honors Night at the Performing Arts Center on Thursday, May 25.

The event was a night celebrating the students’ hard work throughout the year and also showcased some of their artwork.

A total of 502 awards were presented from 23 categories.

Here are the winners:

MVRHS Character Awards. Presented by Nell Coogan, Jeremy Light

COMMUNITY- Students who recognize the benefits of being part of a community and who take responsibility for his/her own impact on others. Recognizes the rights of others and the common good. Engages with diverse perspectives. Understands, accepts, and values diversity.

9th Grade Community Award: Kiara Alves, Brody Royal, Nora Motahari, Hunter Bolduc

10th Grade Community Award: Agata Rodrigues, Avery Mulvey, Josephine Powers, Miles

Hayes

11th Grade Community Award: Zachary Mathias, Bryan Sornas, Michael Vincent Paciello,

12th Grade Community Award: Matthew Littlefield, Clara Cabral, Lucas Cacique

CURIOSITY- Figures out what type of learning excites them, keeps them engaged, and makes them happy to wake up in the morning. Will try new things. Pursues interests and passions until they are satisfied—not just to receive a grade or reward. Discovers how their interests and hobbies can translate into the world of HS, life and work.

9th Grade Curiosity Award: Ana Julia Da Silva, Alessandra De Oliveira Milagre, Gannon

Magden

10th Grade Curiosity Award: Aedan Coogan, Daniela Alves, Rodeo Purves Langer

11th Grade Curiosity Award: Samantha Caldwell, Juliana DeSouza, Matheus Magri

12th Grade Curiosity Award: Romain Lyn, Sandy Da Silva, Nikola Nikolov

RESILIENCE- Those who are willing to accept and learn from disappointment. They manage and learn from discomfort. Stretches themselves. Believes that success is under their control. Practices the skill of moving forward and maintaining optimism. Self-advocate.

9th Grade Resilience Award: Leah deBettencourt, Matthew Day, Dalvin Titus

10th Grade Resilience Award: Jessica Arruda, Sierra Flanders, Theodore Pacheco, Nicholas Rabeni

11th Grade Resilience Award: Caleb Guerrero, Makayla Landers, Emanuel Oliveira

12th Grade Resilience Award: Kamar Dehaney, Carlos Burgos, Eduardo Marques

ACCOUNTABILITY- Proactively, independently gets stuff done. Is present, engaged, on time. Manages oneself— doesn’t make it the adult’s responsibility. Maintains integrity—academic and personal. Accepts consequences when poor choices are made. Doesn’t blame others. Steps up and manages situations, even if not the cause. Plays a leadership role in resolving problems.

9th Grade Accountability Award: Larissa Klein, Aidan Christensen, Sophia Alves

10th Grade Accountability Award: Jonathan Cardoso, Natalie Wambui, Robert Pacheco

11th Grade Accountability Award: Camden Townes, Dragomir Langhammer, Charles

Porterfield

12th Grade Accountability Award: Evelyn Brewer, Hanna Maria Santos, Nicholas Rego

COMPASSION- Avoids behavior that disrespects or devalues others. Responds to things that hurt others. Supports other community members. Actively helps others and contributes to the community.

9th Grade Compassion Award: Ella Ehrman, Elizabeth Carbon, Rhayanne Oliveira Beca

10th Grade Compassion Award: Renny Smith, Anthony Pruciano, Sofia McGroarty Sampaio

11th Grade Compassion Award: Jenna Hathaway, Antori Green, Sarah De Oliveira

12th Grade Compassion Award: Jayden Baird, Lucas Belain, Luis Funes Seren

Art, Design and Technology. Presented by Chris Baer

Effort and Leadership in Art, Design Technology:

9th Grade: Jason Jarrell, Highley Marsh, Brady Vought, Xeandre Miller

10th Grade: Jean Abreu, Louisiana White, Quinlan Slavin

11th Grade: Jack Zheng, Ryassa Lacerda

12th Grade: Paige Alley, Lorhana Souza, Kamar Dehaney

Art, Design & Technology:

Excellence in Drawing and Painting: Nazare McIntosh

Excellence in Photography and Graphics: Samantha Warren

Excellence in 3D Design and Architecture: Fernanda Rosa, Cecilia Prata

Excellence in Crafts and Sculpture: Tegan Gale

Excellence in Game Design: Brody Royal

Excellence in Programming: Senique Wilson

Excellence in Interactive Art: Hannah Costa

Athletics. Presented by Mark McCarthy

Sportsmanship Award: Camden Napior

Sportsmanship Award: CJ Walsh

Unsung Heroine Award: Lily Moran

Unsung Hero Award: Daniel da Silva, Daniel Serpa

Outstanding Student Athlete in Academics: Josephine Welch

Outstanding Student Athlete in Academics: Jacob Glasgow

Outstanding Student Athlete in Competition: Penelope Long

Outstanding Student Athlete in Competition: Matheus Rodrigues

MIAA Pillar Awards

Leadership: Maia Donnelly

Community Service: Zach Mathias

Coaches’ Education: Vinny Paciello

Sportsmanship: Sophia Balsas

Wellness: Rebecca Mandelli

US Figure Skating Award. Presented by Jane Taylor

Gold Achievement: Mya O’Neill

Career and Technical Education. Presented by Jack O’Malley

Excellence in Automotive

Exploratory: Hunter Bolduc

Level 1: Christie Chrisgerad

Level 2: Jack Chronister

Level 3: Matthew Pouliot

Excellence in Business and Marketing

Entrepreneurship: Francis Paciello

Business & Marketing: Ronan Kelly

Marketing: Nathaniel Story

Excellence in Carpentry

Exploratory: Joao Nunes

Level 1: Aizack DaSilva

Level 2: Evan Bettencourt

Level 3: Arthur Da Silva, Everthon Da Silva, Kaio Da Silva

Excellence in Culinary Arts

Exploratory: Kylee Brasefield

Level 1: Mason Cron

Level 2: Molly Sylvia

Level 3: Jaheem Richards

Excellence in Health Assisting

Exploratory: Hannah McCormick

Level 1: Jahzarah McIntosh, Elena Giordano

Level 2: Kimberly Marques

Level 3: Kinley Rinzin, Alexia Campbell

Excellence in Horticulture

Exploratory: Brady Vought

Level 1: Jean Abreu

Level 2: Legend Silva Goodwin

Level 3: Luke Yuhas

Excellence in Sail MV

Maritime 1: Peter Miller

Maritime 2: Kaio daCosta

MVA Presidential Award:

Massachusetts Outstanding Vocational Technical Student Award: Evelyn Brewer

English. Presented by Christine Ferrone

Effort and Leadership in English

9th Grade: Sarah Barros, Ashley Rose Silva, Walter Prescott

10th Grade: Teddy Pacheco, Beth Jennings, Mason Cron, Rodeo Purves Langer

11th Grade: Jack deBettencourt, Samantha Caldwell, Chrisgerad Christie, Norah Prestley

12th Grade: Mikaelly Ribeiro, Nolan Carreiro (dual enrollment), Madeleine Bengtsson,

Daniel Serpa, Jocelyn Baliunas

Excellence in English

Excellence in English Grade 9: Lucas Souza, Gabriel Arado, Teagan D’Arcy, Anina Garvin

Excellence in English: Grade 10: Hannah Landers-Saunders, Holden Brew, Emily

MacMillan, Louisiana White, Tayna Silva

Excellence in English: Grade 11: Sydney Emerson, Tatum Thomas, Lillian Duarte, Sophia

Cutrer, Maja Nielsen, Lyla Solway

Excellence in English: Grade 12: Sydney Rydzewski, Penelope Long, Clyde Smith, Annabelle

Brothers, Jacob Glasgow

Morelli Award – Julia Sayre

Newspaper. Presented by Kathryn Hennigan

Excellence in Journalism: Julia Sayre

New England Scholastic Press Association Special Achievement Awards.

Highest Achievement Award – Class III Newspaper – Editor-in-Chief, Julia Sayre

Highest Achievement Award – Class III Newspaper – Asst. Editor-in-Chief, Nikeya Tankard

Highest Achievement Award – Class III Newspaper – Asst. Editor-in-Chief, Olivia MacPherson

Highest Achievement Award – Class III Newspaper – Art Editor, Madeleine Bengtsson

Highest Achievement Award – Class III Newspaper – Photo Editor, Isabella Merriam

Special Achievement – News Story – “Spanish-speaking students and staff assist migrants” – Julia

Sayre

Special Achievement – News Story – “BSA calls for Black History Month every month” – Nikeya

Tankard, Hillary Ochoa

English as a Second Language. Presented by Dianne Norton

Excellence in ESL 1: Matheus Zanelatto

Phoenix Award in ESL 1: Mahiza da Silva Lopes

Excellence in ESL 2: Alessandra De Oliveira Milagre, Roane Escala

Phoenix Award in ESL 2: Victoria Evelyn de Jesus, Kayke Assis

Excellence in ESL 3: Ana de Paula

Phoenix Award in ESL 3: Guilherme Arthur Pereira

Excellence in ESL 4: Priscyla Cruz

Phoenix Award in ESL 4: Sharon da Silva

World Languages. Presented by Erin Slossberg

Effort and Leadership in World Languages

9th Grade:

Molly Crawford (Lat 1)

Matilda Backus-Clement (Port 1),

Walter Prescott (Port 1),

Victoria Evelyn de Jesus (SPS),

Kellry Aredes (SPS & PHL2),

Maeve Cook-Martin (Sp 1C1),

Nicholas Mathias (Sp HN 1),

Syuis Rivera Rigali (Sp HN 2),

Teagan D’Arcy (Sp Hn 2)

10th Grade:

Arianna Edelman (Lat 1),

Aiden Weiland (Lat 1),

Raone Escala (SPS),

Kayllane Vial (PLA),

Grady McCracken (Port 2),

Madison Mello (Port 2),

Shealyn Smyth (Sp 2C1),

Lorrayne Barros (ASL 1),

Mathew Fontaine (ASL 1)

11th Grade:

Alexandra Turner (Lat 1) ,

João Simões (PH4),

Rayssa Lacerda (PHL3),

Tehya Backus-Clement (Port 3),

Reese McCracken (Port 3),

Brooke Ward (Sp 3C1),

Rebecca Mandelli (AP Span),

Lyla Solway (Sp HN 4),

Nicholas Carpenter (PreAP 4),

Jack deBettencourt (Sp HN 3),

Bryce Cioffi (Sp HN 3),

Tayla BenDavid (ASL 1)

12th Grade:

Arthur Da Silva (PH5),

Julia Sayre (AP Spanish),

Madeleine Bengtsson (AP Spanish),

Jack Walsh (Sp HN 4)

MA Foreign Language Association Awards:

Award for Excellence in Spanish – Maria Sanchez Roa, Daniel Serpa

Award for Excellence in Portuguese – Rebecca Mandelli

Awards for Leadership in Foreign Language – Andressa Da Trindade

Massachusetts Seal of Biliteracy in English and Spanish is awarded to:

Rachel Arruda

Madeleine Bengtsson

Annabelle Brothers

Clara Cabral

Andressa Da Trindade

Rayssa De Oliveira

Kayla Dow

Anna Julia Duarte

Jacob Glasgow

Penelope Long

Eduardo Marques

Laiza Miller

Ianna Oliveira

Julia Sayre

Daniel Serpa

Mackenzie Shaw

Clyde Smith

Lorhana Souza

Massachusetts Seal of Biliteracy in English and Portuguese is awarded to:

Kaio Da Silva

Anna Julia Duarte

Arthur Da Silva

Everthon Da Silva

Andressa Da Trindade

Clara Cabral

Laura Gomes

Eduardo Marques

Matheus Rodrigues

Lorhana Souza

State Seal of Biliteracy with Distinction: Maria Sanchez Roa for English and Spanish.

History. Presented by Ena Thulin

Effort and Leadership in History:

9th Grade: Luis Costa

10th Grade: Daniela Alves, Beth Jennings, Raone Escala

11th Grade: Reese McCracken, Alexandra Dyke

12th Grade: Terrence Lett, Jacob Riley

Excellence in History

Excellence in Global 9: Adriana Young, Nazare McIntosh, Teagan D’Arcy, Penelope

Haddad

Excellence in American Studies: Josephine Powers

Excellence in Global 11: Elena Giordano

Excellence in AP US History: Broden Vincent, Kevin Peres

Excellence in AP World History: Jack deBettencourt, Jason Boudreau

Excellence in ELL History Topics: Cecilia Prata

Excellence in 10th Grade Humanities: Holden Brew

Excellence in 11th Grade Humanities: Maia Donnelly, Connor Graves

Excellence in Civics and Current Issues: Daniel Serpa, Gordon Prescott, Cali Giglio

Excellence in AP African American Studies: Olympia Hall, Marin Gillis

Math. Presented by Carole Flanders

Effort & Leadership in Math (19)

9th Grade – Leah deBettencourt , Hunter Bolduc, Eleanor Mone

10th Grade – Ana de Paula, Kevin Peres, Kayllane Vial

11th Grade – Emma Burt, Sophia Cutrer, Robert Moore, Destiny Brown, Bryce Cioffi,

Fernanda Rosa

12th Grade – Linus Munn, Clyde Smith, Lorhana Souza, Rayssa De Oliveira, Nolan

Carreiro, Jack Walsh, Josephine Welch

Excellence in Math (27)

Excellence in ESL Math – Pedro Furtado

Excellence in Sheltered Algebra I – Rhayanne Oliveira Beca

Excellence in Algebra I – Ana Julia Da Silva

Excellence in Honors Algebra I – Zyler Flanders

Excellence in Algebra II – Fernanda Rosa, Jack Zheng

Excellence in Honors Algebra II – Josephine Powers, Kestutis Biskis

Excellence in Advanced Algebra II – Molly Crawford, Francis Paciello

Excellence in Geometry – Agata Rodrigues

Excellence in Honors Geometry – Lucy Magden

Excellence in Advanced Geometry – Teagan D’Arcy , Syius Rivera Rigali

Excellence in Pre-Calculus – Kinley Rinzin

Excellence in Honors Pre-Calculus – Elena Luciano, Marin Gillis, Jack Chronister

Excellence in Pre-AP Calculus – Jack deBettencourt

Excellence in Honors Calculus – Madeleine Bengtsson

Excellence in AP Calculus (BC) – Lyla Solway, Daniel Serpa

Excellence in Financial Literacy – Maria Sanchez Roa, Ryan Harding

Excellence in Statistics – Dyana Burke, Violette Wetterhahn

Excellence in AP Statistics – Jacob Glasgow

Project Vine Awards. Presented by Dani Charbonneau

Our “Vintage” Award: Henry Shank and Nathaniel Regan

The Big Sibling Award: Kyle Marchand and Caiden Gardner

Our “Rookies” of the Year Jonah Mafcher and Cayhana Williams

The “Vine Friday” Hero Award: Renato Araujo and Lillie Cabral

Navigator Award. Presented by Keren Albiston

Humanity Award: Jamie Rivard

Performing Arts. Presented by Abigail Chandler

Effort & Leadership in the Performing Arts

9th Grade: Ana Julia Da Silva, Zyler Flanders, Georgia DeRoche, Ella Ehrman

10th Grade: Josephine Powers, Louisiana White, Aiden Weiland

11th Grade: Gabriella Silveira, Sydney Emerson

12th Grade: Ava McGee, Maya Tomkins, Annabelle Brothers, Isabella Merriam

Excellence in the Performing Arts

Excellence in Chorus: Genevieve Hyland

Excellence in Band: Hyunki Seonwoo, Eli Friedman

Excellence in Orchestra: Linus Munn, Tayna Silva

Excellence in the Musical: Madeleine Bengtsson, Emma Burt

Excellence in Acting: Jack Tully

Jim Novak Where the Heck Did That Come From? Award: Luiz Lacerda, Bryan Fernandes

Department Service Award: Jameson Whitmarsh

Department Award: Jack Crawford

Physical Education. Presented by Sara Dingledy

Effort & Leadership in Physical Education

9th Grade: Joao Victor Araujo, Nola Savard

10th Grade: Matthew Fontaine, Charlotte Watts

11th Grade: Samantha Warren, Kestutis Biskis

12th Grade: Jaheem Richards, Annabelle Brothers

Science. Presented by Michael Joyce

Effort & Leadership in Science (12)

9th Grade: Rhayanne Oliveira Beca, Hannah McCormick, Sarah Barros

10th Grade: Kayllane Vial, Arianna Edelman, Vytas Alexander, Calahan D’Arcy

11th Grade: Maia Donnelly, Emma Burt, Jack deBettencourt

12th Grade: Jack Crawford, Madeleine Bengtsson

Excellence in Science (28)

Excellence in Sheltered Biology: Raone Escala

Excellence in Biology: Teagan D’Arcy, Syius Rivera Rigali, Nola Savard, Quinlan Slavin,

Rickel Smith

Excellence in AP Biology: Joshua Salop, Broden Vincent

Excellence in Chemistry: Elena Luciano, Broden Vincent, Sophie Winters, Quinlan Slavin

Excellence in AP Chemistry: Robert Moore

Excellence in Earth Science: Jason Jarrell, Gianni Navarrete, Lucy Magden, Chloe Nicotera

Excellence in Physics: Caroline Dolby, Jack Hayden, Olympia Hall, Lyla Solway

Excellence in AP Physics: Clyde Smith

Excellence in Anatomy and Physiology: Elena Luciano

Excellence in AP Environmental Science: Daniel Serpa, Lyla Solway

Excellence in Science Research: Maia Donnelly, Molly Crawford

Excellence in Marine Biology: Bryce Cioffi

National Honor Society Spring Inductees. Presented by NHS Co-Presidents:

Julia Sayre and Josephine Welch

Violet MacPhail

Samantha Caldwell

Molly Sylvia

Brooke Ward

Walker Brescia

National School Development Council Awards. Presented by Dr. Richie Smith

Lyla Solway and Alexa Schroeder

Book Awards. Presented by John Fiorito

Harvard University: Lyla Solway

Smith College: Emma Burt

Dartmouth College: Marin Gillis

Yale University: Alexa Schroeder

Saint Michael’s College: Georgia Magden, Thomas Fairchild-Coppoletti

University of Notre Dame: Sophia Cutrer

Massachusetts Institute of Technology: Robert Moore

Suffolk University: Olympia Hall

Western New England University: Jack deBettencourt

Lasell University: Jahzarah McIntosh

Martha’s Vineyard Bank: Molly Sylvia, Nikeya Tankard

Top Twenty in the Class of 2023. Presented by Sara Dingledy

1 Annabelle Brothers

2 Jacob Glasgow

3 Daniel Serpa

4 Clyde Smith

5 Isabella Merriam

6 Josephine Welch

7 Jack Crawford

8 Madeleine Bengtsson

9 Julia Sayre

10 Linus Munn

11 Eloise Christy

12 Jack Walsh

13 Grace Gallagher

14 Sophia Kokoszka

15 Aileen Mahoney

15 Juliet Morse

16 Adrienne Christy

16 Cali Giglio

16 Ella Keene

16 Penelope Long

17 Hannah Hoff

Valedictorian – Annabelle Brothers

Salutatorian – Jacob Glasgow

Class Essayist – Daniel Serpa

President’s Awards. Presented by Presented by Sam Hart

President’s Award for Educational Achievement:

Eamon Savard

Lily Moran

Lily Shaughnessy

Alana Nevin

Maria Sanchez Roa

Anna Duarte

Trevor Gullotta

Clara Cabral

Daniel da Silva

Genevieve Hyland

Eduardo Marques

Kayla Dow

Ava McGee

Evelyn Brewer

Micah Simmons

Nolan Carreiro

Marcos Rodrigues

Ryan Harding

Alexander Walsh

President’s Award for Educational Excellence:

Annabelle Brothers

Jacob Glasgow

Daniel Serpa

Clyde Smith

Isabella Merriam

Josephine Welch

Jack Crawford

Madeleine Bengtsson

Julia Sayre

Linus Munn

Eloise Christy

Jack Walsh

Grace Gallagher

Sophia Kokoszka

Aileen Mahoney

Juliet Morse

Adrienne Christy

Cali Giglio

Ella Keene

Penelope Long

Hannah Hoff

Nikola Nikolov

Griffin Stead

Matthew Littlefield

Annabel Eddy

Rayssa De Oliveira

Laiza Miller

Gabriella DeBlase

Aubrey Holmes

Hannah Murphy

Jocelyn Baliunas

Mackenzie Shaw

Andrea Morse

Isabelle Ribeiro

Margaret Bernard

Samuel Gurney

Kinley Rinzin

Nicole Menton