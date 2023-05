Albert A. White (“Albie”), 94, of Edgartown, passed away on May 28, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Wilda J. White.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper. Burial will be held privately, and a celebration of life will be announced when a date is set.

