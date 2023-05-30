Carolyn LaCombe

Carolyn A. LaCombe, 86, of Boynton Beach, Fla, passed away on May 13, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla.

Carolyn was born on Feb. 11, 1937, in Cambridge. She was the beloved wife of Michael (Montcalm) LaCombe. Carolyn and Michael had a beautiful marriage, full of love and countless memories. For many years she lived with Michael on Martha’s Vineyard before retiring to Boynton Beach.

Carolyn was a fun-loving, outgoing, and active woman who loved her family, entertaining, tennis, golf, bridge, mahjong, and crafting. In her career, she was the co-owner of the gift store Potpourri on Martha’s Vineyard. She loved her store, and helping people purchase unique gifts.

She is survived by her husband, Michael (Montcalm) LaCombe; her daughter, Kelly McElhinney (Rick); her son, Rick Seiler (Sandra); her daughter, Dawn Seiler; her stepdaughters, Brenda LaCombe, Linda LaCombe, and Lisa Pelletier (Dale); grandchildren, Heather Dull (Randy), Andrew McElhinney (Cecelia), Erik McElhinney (Ana), Julia and Ben Seiler, Hunter Jackson, Josh and David LaCombe, Brandee, Krystal, and Dale Pelletier; six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Angela Creary, her beloved caregiver, provided exceptional care during her final days. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mary Sullivan; her sister, Lorraine Pau; her brother, Richard Sullivan; and two stepsons, Gerald LaCombe and Paul LaCombe.

A private service for the family will be held later to honor Carolyn’s life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.