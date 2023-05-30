Edgartown Democrats electing new delegates

On Saturday, June 3, at 10:30 am, Edgartown Democrats will convene to elect four delegates and four alternates to represent Edgartown at the 2023 State Democratic Convention. This caucus will take place remotely.

Registered and pre-registered Democrats in Edgartown who are 16 years old by May 23 may vote, and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus. Youth (age 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus, or by visiting bit.ly/Add-on_delegate_apply.

Register using this Zoom registration link: bit.ly/3Bq56xw.

The 2023 convention will be held in person on Sept. 23 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. Delegates will convene to adopt a party agenda and platform.

Those interested in getting involved with the Edgartown Democratic Committee should contact Carla Cooper at carlacoop@comcast.net, or 508-269-9140.