Lois Alexander Kelley-Stout passed away peacefully on Martha’s Vineyard on Feb. 14, 2023, at the age of 93.

Born April 15, 1929, in Marblehead, she was the daughter of Dr. Peter P. Alexander, a renowned chemical engineer and founder of Metal Hydrides, and his wife, Eleanor R. Alexander. Along with her older brother, Paul Alexander, Lois grew up in Marblehead and Beverly.

Lois graduated from Oak Grove School for Girls in Maine, and was accepted to Smith College. She married Dr. Dana R. Kelley during her senior year at Smith. The couple moved around through Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas for Dana’s Ph.D. research and work, finally settling in Pittsburgh, Pa. The couple had two sons along the way, Peter A. Kelley and Christopher D. Kelley. Lois worked as a special education teacher for a number of years, while raising the boys and maintaining their home. Lois and Dana instilled a passion for tennis in their two boys, and the family spent many weekends on the courts. They also took scuba diving lessons together, which culminated in a memorable diving trip to the Yucatan. Lois loved gardens, and found time to volunteer as a docent at the Fisk Conservatory in Pittsburgh.

After her husband Dana passed away in 1987, Lois began exercising her passion for travel, going on a number of trips to Europe with her cousin, Ken Ritchie, and his wife Harriet. Many trips involved tours of famous gardens and historic homes. Lois was subsequently remarried

to William Stout of Pittsburgh. Although he passed away shortly after their marriage, Lois remained close to his daughter and her husband, Susan and Ray Fretterd.

Lois soon began spending more time in Martha’s Vineyard, gardening at the Kelley summer home in Edgartown. There she met Edward Amaral of Oak Bluffs, who remained her longtime and beloved companion until her death. Lois and Ed traveled extensively during their many years together. Trips included a five-month around-the-world cruise, an African safari, and numerous fishing adventures to Costa Rica, Florida, the Bahamas, and Hawaii. Ed, a well-known fisherman on Martha’s Vineyard, got Lois interested in the annual fishing Derby, and they both competed in the Derby for many years. Their time on the Vineyard was enlivened by visits from Lois’ sons and their families, as well as Ed’s sons, Steve and Ed.

Lois is survived by her son Christopher and his wife Pamela; her daughter-in-law Sandy Kelley (her late son Peter’s wife); and her two grandchildren, Julie Kelley and Thomas Kelley. She is also survived by three nephews, David, John, and Dewey Alexander, the children of her

late brother Paul.

Despite the premature loss of her brother, her son, and two husbands, her resilience and love of life kept her wonderful spirit intact. Her adventurous nature and sense of humor were infectious, and she will be sorely missed by all of her surviving family members, friends, and her companion Ed.

A private celebration of her life with family and friends will be held on Martha’s Vineyard on June 19. Memorial donations may be made to the Smith Fund, 33 Elm St., Smith College, Northampton, MA 01063, or to the Polly Hill Arboretum, P.O. Box 561, West Tisbury, MA 02575 or online at pollyhillarboretum.givecloud.co/donate.