We are heartbroken to share that Thomas Anthony Wetherall, 73, of West Tisbury, passed away peacefully at home on April 30, 2023.

Tom was born in Boston on April 17, 1950, and raised in Watertown, where he graduated from high school, and very much enjoyed maintaining his childhood friendships. He went on to graduate from Boston State College with a degree in education, and carried a passion for the art of the written word throughout his life. Tom dedicated much of his working life to the areas of construction and property management, where he took great pride in the importance of fine details. He built a business in this field on Martha’s Vineyard, where he lived for 40 years. Tom was proud of being an “Islander,” and establishing so many relationships with clients and local businesses whom he came to call his friends.

He valued time with his family and friends the most during his time on Earth, whether it was in person or over long phone calls. Tom would love to be remembered for his humor, laugh, smile, passion for traveling, nature, music, history, and art, hard work, many years of being the oyster and clam shucking champion of the local fair, and as a proud member of the Red Sox Nation, which he passed his love for on to future generations.

Tom was predeceased by his beloved grandfather, Dr. Anthony Macaluso (Carmella); his aunt, Gertrude Macaluso; and his parents, Cyril and Lilianna Wetherall. He has left his three daughters, Heidi (Dwight) Gates, Katrina (Ron) Sutcliffe, and Noelle (Kayla) Folse, to forever cherish his memory; his grandchildren, who were the pride and joy of his life, D.J., Maggie, and Onalee Gates; Ethan and Nicholas Sutcliffe; and Luke, Beau, Vivienne, and Jacques Folse; his nieces, Willow, Kristin, and Emberly; together with Phillip Wetherall, and Reinaldo and Debora Mota, will celebrate his life with love in their hearts.

He was one of our life’s greatest characters, and a piece of us left with him the day he went on to his next adventure. Services are being coordinated by his daughters, and will be announced at a later date. A heartfelt thank-you to all who cared, loved, and shared in a part of Thomas Anthony Wetherall’s life.